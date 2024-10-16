3 realistic trades Packers could make ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline
The Packers feel like they have the roster talent required to make a legitimate Super Bowl run in 2024. That means any trade the organization might make ahead of the NFL Trade deadline will not see the team's chances of winning now diminished.
One avenue the Packers could look to leverage is to deal some backups with upside to needy teams for draft compensation. That kind of deal should only happen if Green Bay is blown away with the potential return they can get for a player on the fringes of their roster.
It's possible that the Packers could look to strengthen a position of weakness on the current roster but that sort of deal might be too hard for them to practically execute mid-season. Green Bay fans should keep a close eye on the following trades as transactions that might appeal to GM Brian Gutekenust and his staff in the coming weeks.
Packers trade No. 1: Malik Willis goes to the Browns
This deal would send shock waves throughout the NFL. It might seem like an extreme move for both teams at first, but further thought starts to show real value for both the Packers and Browns.
The Browns are currently saddled with an albatross in the form of Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed contract. The size and duration of the deal make it practically impossible for Cleveland to offload him in favor of another high-priced quarterback.
In this deal, Cleveland would be overpaying the Packers for Willis in exchange for getting a quarterback on a relatively modest contract. They need to get a new quarterback into the building that they can afford. Willis represents the best option they could do on a budget.
The Packers would be taking a major risk by dealing one of the better backup signal-callers in the league. Willis proved what he could do by leading the Packers to two victories while Jordan Love was injured. Coincidentally, that has his stock around the league at an all-time high.
Getting back a second-rounder for such an unproven commodity represents too much value for Green Bay to turn down. This trade wouldn't help the Packers win in 2024 but it would set them up to really move up and down the draft board next April in a way that could be transformative for the franchise's long-term future.
Packers trade No. 2: Romeo Doubs reunites with Aaron Rodgers
Romeo Doubs scoring two touchdowns in his return from suspension last week against the Cardinals was a nice story. It doesn't change the fact that he missed two practices the week before which caused him to be suspended in the first place. That's hardly the sort of culture that the Packers pride themselves on.
That off-the-field behavior, coupled with his relatively minor role in Green Bay's egalitarian aerial attack makes him an intriguing candidate to monitor. The emergence of Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Weeks and Christian Watson as the team's top three wideouts leaves Doubs well short of the target share he'd like to have on a weekly basis.
The Jets' continued interest in bringing in Devante Adams shows they are not happy with their current options at wide receiver. Doubs isn't close to the talent that Adams is but he also has a history with Aaron Rodgers. Think of trading for Doubs as the budget version of an Adams deal for New York.
The Packers might prefer to bring back a player in this deal but the Jets will be desperate to hold on to anyone of value on their current roster. Their franchise remit is to make the playoffs by any means necessary this season.
That means Green Bay might have to settle for draft compensation instead. They should not be in a rush to deal Doubs but a third-rounder could tempt them to offload their roster malcontent. This is a deal that makes a lot of sense for both teams.
Packers trade No. 3: Green Bay gets a new pass-rusher
A wide receiver swap isn't the only way Green Bay and New York can get together ahead of this year's trade deadline. The Packers could also look to take advantage of the contract impasse between Haason Reddick and the Jets.
The veteran edge-rusher has recently changed agents which sends a clear signal that he wants to get back on the field. There may be too much history for him to make that happen with New York. A trade makes a lot of sense as a result. It's hard to envision a scenario where Reddick plays a down of football for the Jets in 2024. A different shade of green might be the perfect solution for all involved.
Green Bay has not gotten much production from either Preston Smith or Rashan Gary on the young season. Acquiring Reddick would give defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley a different kind of edge rusher to work with. Reddick is the sort of pure speed guy the Packers defense currently doesn't employ off the perimeter.
The Jets would love to get immediate help in this deal but Reddick's bloated salary will reduce anything they get back from him a trade. If they want to pry Doubs away from Green Bay then they'll need to add some of their own draft capital into the deal to even things out. Otherwise, they'll be forced to be content with any team that is willing to take on Reddick's salary.