3 reasons a Dodgers-Yankees World Series is bad for baseball, 2 reasons it's good
The stage is set for a historic MLB showdown — the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.
This series brings together two of baseball’s most storied franchises, each boasting powerhouse lineups and elite pitching. On one side, the Yankees are led by offensive juggernauts Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto, and anchored by ace Gerrit Cole. On the other, the Dodgers flex their financial muscle with Shohei Ohtani, the highest-paid player in MLB history, alongside Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, even as Freeman battles through a foot injury.
While this is a dream matchup for some fans, there are compelling arguments on both sides as to why this World Series is either bad or good for the sport.
Why a Dodgers-Yankees World Series is bad for baseball:
3. Predictability
Unlike last year’s underdog-driven World Series, featuring the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, this year’s matchup between two of baseball’s wealthiest and most successful teams feels highly predictable.
The Yankees steamrolled through their competition en route to the World Series, and the Dodgers — despite a scare in the NLDS — rallied behind their stars and vast payroll to advance. In a sport where parity has often led to some of the most thrilling postseason moments, the battle of the riches between these two giants might feel uninspiring to neutral fans. The appeal of an underdog story is missing here, which could dampen excitement for casual viewers.
2. Lack of a rivalry
Although the Dodgers and Yankees have met more times than any other pair in the World Series (11 times), the rivalry between the two feels dated. The last time they met was in 1981, and for younger fans, this "rivalry" holds little significance. Today’s MLB audience, which has seen a sharp rise in younger viewers, is more captivated by newer rivalries, such as the Phillies-Braves or the Dodgers-Padres. Many fans may feel disconnected from a Yankees-Dodgers matchup, viewing it as a relic of the past rather than a clash with modern relevance.
1. No Subway Series
One of the most anticipated potential matchups in this year’s postseason was a rematch of the Subway Series between the Yankees and the New York Mets. The 2000 World Series between these two crosstown rivals captivated the city of New York and remains a legendary chapter in baseball history. A 2024 rematch could have reignited that intense rivalry, with both teams bringing star power and recent success into the equation. Unfortunately, with the Dodgers eliminating the Mets, fans of both teams are left wondering what could have been.
Why a Dodgers-Yankees World Series is good for baseball:
2. Does money actually talk?
Both the Yankees and Dodgers are among the MLB’s highest spenders, and this matchup could be a showcase of how big investments can pay off. The Yankees’ roster features eight players making over $15 million a year, while the Dodgers boast six, including marquee names like Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton, and Shohei Ohtani. The series provides a test case for whether spending top dollar on elite talent truly leads to success. For the league, it also underscores the allure and potential payoff of building teams around superstar players, keeping baseball’s highest-profile players in the spotlight.
1. Ratings, Ratings, Ratings
Despite the arguments for unpredictability, a Yankees-Dodgers World Series is a ratings bonanza. The last time these teams met in the World Series, in 1978, it averaged a staggering 44.279 million viewers per game. In an era of booming MLB.TV streaming numbers and rising attendance, a clash between two of the league’s most popular and well-known franchises could set new viewership records. Shohei Ohtani’s presence alone will draw international attention, particularly from Japanese fans, while Juan Soto’s Latin American fanbase ensures a global audience. For MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, a blockbuster Yankees-Dodgers series means massive revenue and increased visibility for the league.
In the end, whether this World Series is seen as a disappointment or a triumph depends on your perspective. For some, the dominance of two financially dominant teams might feel stale; for others, it's a chance to witness the best in baseball battle it out on the sport's biggest stage. Either way, the Dodgers and Yankees will deliver drama, star power, and the opportunity for history to be made.