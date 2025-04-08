3 reasons Cowboys fans should be thrilled with the Payton Turner signing

Jerry Jones has given Dallas Cowboys fans plenty to talk about this offseason, and Payton Turner’s addition to the defensive line was one of their key signings. Signed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, Turner brings a mix of untapped potential and proven physical traits.

While some may have reservations because Dallas didn’t make any big splashes in free agency, there’s still reason for Cowboys Nation to be optimistic about what Turner can offer in 2025.

Payton Turner’s career

Turner isn’t just another name on the depth chart, he’s a former first-round pick (28th overall) from the 2021 NFL Draft. After playing at the University of Houston, Turner spent the first four years of his pro career with the New Orleans Saints. While his time in New Orleans wasn’t without its challenges, Turner showed flashes of what made him a first-round selection.

At Houston, Turner established himself as a versatile and disruptive force. He racked up 10 sacks and 26 tackles for loss during his collegiate career. Standing 6-foot-6 with an 84-inch wingspan, his size and motor made scouts take notice. Pass rushing is where Turner excelled and is a large part of why he had a first-round grade.

Turner’s NFL journey hasn’t been smooth. Injuries plagued his stint with the Saints, limiting his ability to find consistency. Last season was the first time Turner suited up for double-digit games in his career. Despite playing in 16 games in 2024, he managed just 2 sacks and 21 tackles. These numbers might sound underwhelming, but they don’t tell the whole story. When healthy, Turner’s physical tools and relentless effort make him a disruptive presence. Dallas is banking on being able to unlock Turner’s full potential.

Why Payton Turner fits in Big D

Dallas sees something in Turner that goes beyond stats. His attributes align perfectly with the team’s defensive philosophy under new coordinator Matt Eberflus. With a deep rotation of pass rushers and an emphasis on versatility, Turner has the chance to thrive in Big D.

Turner’s size, length, and quickness are tailor-made for the Cowboys’ defensive line. At 6’6” and 270 lbs., he has the strength to set the edge in the run game and the agility to pressure quarterbacks. While Turner hasn’t been a high-volume sack guy, he is effective at creating pressure. His long arms allow him to disengage blockers effectively, and his high motor ensures he’s a factor nearly every play. The Cowboys are likely viewing Turner as a replacement for Chauncey Golston, someone who can line up at multiple spots along the line.

Dallas has a proven track record of maximizing talent on the defensive line. Under the guidance of defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan, Turner has the opportunity to refine his technique and stay healthy. The coaching staff’s belief in competition and player development bodes well for Turner’s chances to contribute and have a breakout year in Dallas.

Projected impact for the 2025 campaign

While Turner isn’t expected to be the star of the Cowboys d-line , that title belongs to Micah Parsons, he’s poised to play a key role in the rotation. Dallas betting on his ability to complement their existing talent and provide valuable depth.

Turner will likely start as a base end, contributing on early downs while also generating pressure when the opportunity arises. His role will be to support stars like Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa, forming a well-rounded defensive front. With the departure of DeMarcus Lawrence, Turner’s presence helps fill some of that void with his versatility.

It’s reasonable to see Turner producing somewhere between 3-5 sacks, 25-30 tackles and multiple quarterback hits next season. Stopping the run will be critical for Turner to stay on the field as that’s a major area of need in Big D. If Turner stays healthy, his numbers could climb even higher.

What this move comes down to is a low-risk, high-reward gamble with significant upside. The Cowboys are giving Turner a fresh start, and their defensive system is built to bring out the best in players like him. While he’s not without flaws (like most players), Turner’s physical traits and fit within the Cowboys’ scheme make him a player to watch. If Turner can deliver the goods, he could be a pivotal piece for Dallas.