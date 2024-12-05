3 reasons the Knicks need to be active at the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is one of the most pivotal points in the season, offering teams an opportunity to solidify their championship aspirations or recalibrate for the future. For the New York Knicks, who have emerged as one of the stronger teams this season, there’s still plenty of room to grow.
With a dominant starting lineup, key bench contributors and a surplus of assets, the Knicks should be aggressive at the trade deadline to maximize their potential. Here are three reasons why.
3. Capitalize on struggling teams
With 13 teams currently below .500, the trade deadline could be ripe for opportunistic deals. Struggling franchises, whether hampered by injuries or positioning for a shot at Cooper Flagg in the draft, may become sellers in the coming months.
One team worth watching is the Chicago Bulls. With a top-10-protected 2025 first-round pick, Chicago finds itself in a precarious position, neither good enough to contend nor bad enough to tank effectively. Nikola Vučević or Patrick Williams could offer immediate impact for the Knicks, whether through scoring, rebounding, or defensive versatility. Additionally, if Lonzo Ball hits the buyout market, his size and skill set could give the Knicks added flexibility in their rotation.
The Washington Wizards are another team underwhelming expectations after drafting Alex Sarr and making splashy offseason moves. Corey Kispert, a once-promising sharpshooter now underperforming, could be an affordable target for New York, giving the team another floor-spacing option at a low cost.
2. Improve bench shooting
While the Knicks rank second in 3-point shooting percentage, they sit just 18th in attempts per game. This gap highlights the need for more confident, high-volume shooters off the bench, particularly as they await Landry Shamet’s return from a shoulder injury.
Matt Ryan, an early-season addition, has failed to carve out impactful minutes due to his defensive limitations. To address this, the Knicks could pursue Malik Beasley, whose high-volume shooting (ranking top four in 3-point attempts) and veteran presence could stabilize the bench. Beasley’s ability to slide between the shooting guard and small forward positions would complement the backcourt duo of Cameron Payne and Deuce McBride, a pairing that has already delivered promising results.
Alternatively, Taurean Prince, currently shooting an astounding 55 percent from 3, could be an ideal target if the Milwaukee Bucks falter against tougher competition. Prince offers versatility on both ends of the floor, making him a perfect fit for Tom Thibodeau’s system.
1. Prepare for Boston
The Boston Celtics remain the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Despite Cleveland boasting the league’s best record at 19-3, Boston’s depth, versatility, and playoff pedigree solidify their standing as the Knicks’ biggest obstacle.
While the Knicks are built to contend, their season-opening loss to the Celtics was a stark reminder of the gap between the two squads. In that game, Boston nearly broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a single outing — even without Kristaps Porziņģis, who’s since been averaging 21.0 points per game.
If the Knicks are serious about reaching their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, they’ll need reinforcements to match Boston’s firepower and depth. A deadline move to shore up shooting, rebounding, or defensive versatility could be the difference between falling short again or finally breaking through.
Whether the Knicks make a blockbuster move or focus on subtle upgrades, being proactive at the deadline could pay off in a big way. With their strong foundation and a wide-open window for contention, the time to strike is now.