3 reasons the Knicks have to shop Mitchell Robinson as soon as he's healthy
Mitchell Robinson’s tenure with the New York Knicks continues to raise questions as trade rumors swirl amid his extended absence. Robinson hasn’t played since the first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, with his recovery process progressing slower than expected. While the Knicks are optimistic he could return before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, trading their longest-tenured player is not out of the question.
Robinson, averaging 8.0 points and 7.9 rebounds for his career, has long been a defensive anchor and elite rim protector. However, his descending contract limits his trade value, likely yielding the Knicks another role player in return. Below are three reasons why trading Robinson could be a move worth exploring.
3. Boosting bench scoring
The Knicks have the league’s worst bench scoring, averaging just 20.4 points per game. Tom Thibodeau’s reliance on heavy minutes for his starters limits opportunities for the bench to contribute, exacerbating the issue. While Robinson’s skill set doesn’t address scoring — his impact is primarily on defense — his departure could facilitate a trade for a more offensively inclined big man.
Options like Jonas Valančiūnas, Nikola Vučević, or Bruce Brown, rumored to be on the trade market, could provide a significant scoring boost. Adding a big man who excels in catch-and-shoot situations would reduce the team’s dependence on Miles McBride and Cameron Payne while addressing Thibodeau’s trust issues with the bench unit.
2. Supporting Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns is having an MVP-level season, averaging 25.4 points and 13.9 rebounds while anchoring the Knicks' success as the third seed in the East. However, a recently reported bone chip in his thumb raises concerns about his ability to maintain heavy minutes.
The Knicks lack a reliable secondary big man to complement Towns. Jericho Sims, though athletic, has yet to make a meaningful impact, while Precious Achiuwa’s limited size and shooting ability create matchup disadvantages against taller opponents. A trade for a defensive-minded, versatile player like Kelly Oubre could address these concerns. Oubre’s ability to disrupt opponents — ranking second in deflections and tied for fifth in loose balls recovered — along with his 13.4 points per game, would provide Thibodeau with a more balanced option off the bench.
1. Making the final push to contend
While the Knicks have exceeded last season’s win total, their inconsistency against top-tier teams leaves doubts about their postseason prospects. With Robinson yet to log a single minute this season, New York has proven they can compete without him, opening the door for a trade that brings immediate impact.
In a league where several teams are tanking for a generational talent like Cooper Flagg, trade opportunities abound. The Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, and Toronto Raptors all possess assets that could elevate a contending team. Moving Robinson for a complementary player who bolsters the Knicks’ depth could be the final step toward a deep playoff run.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Knicks must weigh their options carefully. Whether they choose to reintegrate Robinson into the rotation or use him as a trade chip, the decision could define their trajectory for the remainder of the season and their pursuit of greatness.