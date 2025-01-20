3 reasons Trey Jemison III can be a difference-maker for the Lakers
Not every NBA move this time of year is a headline-grabber. Fans are anxiously awaiting trade news on the likes of Jimmy Butler, Cam Johnson and others, but in the meantime, under-the-radar moves are being made that could impact the race for the postseason.
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one such move last week, signing Trey Jemison III on Friday after he was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans. Jemison signed a two-way contract with L.A., meaning he'll be able to play in the G League with the South Bay Lakers and on the big-league team.
Jemison's signing isn't likely to move the needle, even for Lakers fans, but it's a good indication that general manager Rob Pelinka isn't only looking to swing for the fences when it comes to improving the team.
As the current 6-seed with a 22-18 record on the season, the Lakers are straddling the line between being contenders and also-rans in the Western Conference playoff race. Here are three reasons Jemison's signing could help them keep their hold on a postseason spot.
The Lakers have minutes to give Jemison, especially if Anthony Davis can't stay fully healthy
Anthony Davis has done a great job to overcome the injury-prone tag he's carried throughout his career. Last year he played in 76 of a possible 82 games, and so far this season he's played in 37 out of 40. He's shouldering a heavy offensive load in head coach JJ Redick's first season though, and lately there have been signs that the added responsibility is taking its toll.
Davis has missed three of L.A.'s past 11 games, including Friday's nail-biting win over the Nets. Anytime AD has been forced to miss time, and even when he gets his regular rest during games, the Lakers have a gaping hole at center. Jaxson Hayes has had issues staying on the court himself, as he's played in less than half of the Lakers' games. Christian Koloko hasn't been the answer either, as he's done very little in less than 10 minutes per game to justify continued playing time.
The Lakers need new blood to help Davis out, and Jemison is a low-risk way to fill that void.
Jemison showed in college and in the G League that he can be an elite rebounder and defender
Jemison is raw offensively, but he knows what he's doing on the defensive end. He was named to the Conference USA All-Defense team for three straight years at UAB, and he also led the conference in rebounding in his final season.
He also has the bulk and strength that Hayes and Koloko lack. He's listed at two inches shorter than both, but he has 30 more pounds than Koloko and 40 more than Hayes. That comes in handy when battling guys like Nikola Jokic, Zach Edey, Rudy Gobert and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Jemison was a rebounding monster with the G League's Birmingham Squadron last year, pulling down 12.2 boards in just over 30 minutes per game. That's exactly what the Lakers need, as only the 76ers have fewer rebounds than them this year.
Jemison signing a two-year deal is proof that the Lakers believe in him
The Lakers moved quickly to sign Jemison once he was let go by the Pelicans, and they demonstrated their interest in him by committing to a two-year contract.
L.A. waived rookie Summer League sensation Quincy Olivari to clear room for their new big man. With the need for help at center, this move makes much more sense from a roster construction standpoint, as although Olivari tore it up in Vegas, he could never find playing time in Redick's crowded backcourt.
The Lakers wasted no time in getting Jemison some action, thrusting him into the lineup in his first game available on Friday. Davis missed that game with plantar fascitis, and though Jemison didn't exactly light up the box score, he helped hold down the fort with four rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.
Jemison isn't going to come in and be a star, but if he can be a poor man's DeAndre Jordan or Andre Drummond, that would go a long way towards solidifying the Lakers rotation.