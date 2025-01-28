3 reasons Tyler Dibling is a dream signing for Tottenham
Tottenham's miserable current form has Spurs fans crying out for signings to strengthen the squad. It would be easy for the club to panic and work to find short-term fixes over the next week. Instead, the higher-ups for the North London Club continue to take a long view when it comes to the side's transfer policy.
That's why Tyler Dibling continues to be one of Tottenham's top transfer targets. Manager Ange Postecoglou would love to bring the Southampton winger to the club in January but he's also willing to sanction a move that wouldn't take effect until the summer.
That patience speaks to just how much Tottenham want to capture the English starlet. Here are three reasons why Dibling represents a perfect potential signing for Spurs.
Spurs reason No. 1: Tyler Dibling can help Spurs now and later
It would be easy for Tottenham to shift their transfer policy to look for veterans who can help the club improve their league position immediately. That sort of philosophy shift could saddle Postecoglou with old, overpaid players who don't fit his system.
Dibling is the rare 18-year-old who already has legitimate Premier League experience. He's played 24 matches for the Saints across all competitions this season. His 16 league starts show that he's already prepared for the physical rigors of Premier League football.
The English winger hasn't just managed to survive his first full season in the league. He's managed to stand out in a positive way despite playing for an overmatched side. Dibling only has two goals to his name this year but that's more of a product of Southampton's struggles than any deficiency on his part. Dibling would join the young players already capble of helping lift Tottenham's results if he does make the move In January.
Spurs reason No. 2: Tyler Dibling can be a perfect foil for Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson may not be a perfect right winger but it's hard to argue with his scoring output. It's clear that he's missed currently as Tottenham lacks any real Plan B at his spot on the pitch.
Even when Johnson returns from injury it's imperative that Tottenham find someone who can do something differently out on the right wing. Johnson excels when he's able to use his pace to torment opponents on the counter. His pullbacks into the box may lack precision but they are effective.
The downside to that playing style is that Johnson is largely ineffective against teams who employ a low block against Tottenham. Dibling is just the sort of dribbler to help unlock those sorts of defenses. He thrives when he's able to isolate opposing defenders in one-on-one situations.
Signing Dibling would give the Spurs optionality on the wing that they currently lack. Having both Johnson and Dibling to threaten opponents would allow Tottenham to change matches with a single substitute.
Spurs reason No. 3: Tyler Dibling would give Tottenham another homegrown player
Tottenham have struggled to build deep squads in all competitions due to their lack of homegrown players this season. In particular, building a full Europa League squad has been nearly impossible for the club.
Dibling's age and English nationality would help Spurs open up more spots for foreign players in both the Premier League and European competitions. That issue won't be quite as important for the club moving forward as it is this season, but it's still something officials should be mindful of as they chase Dibling.
So will Tottenham sign Tyler Dibling?
Prying Dibling away from Southampton this month will be exceedingly challenging for Spurs. Southampton officials may understand the chances of them staying in the Premier League this season are remote, but they don't want to give up an exciting player that fans on the South Coast have already become attached to.
The most likely outcome is that Spurs will reach an understanding with Southampton of what they will need to receive in the summer to sell Dibling if they're relegated. The one variable here is that it's unclear what the player wants to do. If Dibling tells Saints' officials he's ready to leave then it could push the deal over the line for Tottenham.