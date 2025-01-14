3 reasons the Warriors don't need to make another deal at the NBA Trade Deadline
By Luke Norris
Remember when the Golden State Warriors were 12-3 and sitting in first place in the Western Conference standings?
While that sizzling start honestly almost seems like it happened in another season, it was actually less than two months ago.
Since then, including their 104-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, the Warriors have gone 7-17 and now sit in 11th place in the West. If that standing holds, of course, they wouldn't even be eligible for the Play-In Tournament.
Now, some seem to believe that a trade or two could help this Golden State team get back in position to contend for a championship. But that's simply not the case, at least not unless certain players who will undoubtedly not be traded this season suddenly become available.
And it's there that we'll start our list of reasons why the Warriors shouldn't make any additional moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on February 6.
The list of potential trade candidates won't make the Warriors much better than they are now
With all due respect to the players we're about to name below, unless the Warriors are somehow able to magically trade for a superstar talent like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic (once he's healthy, anyway), Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, or a select few others at this level (and that's a very select few, by the way, that may or may not include LeBron James), they're not going to bring in anyone who would make them much better than they are now.
Think about it.
When 35-year-old Jimmy Butler, who has had issues with every team for which he's played and is putting up some of the worst numbers of his career, is seen as one of the big prizes on the trading block, that's a problem, which is why we've already detailed why the Warriors need to stay as far away from him as possible.
But even beyond Butler, I find it hard to believe that guys like Kyle Kuzma, Bruce Brown, Collin Sexton, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Brandon Ingram, or Cam Johnson would instantly turn the Warriors around. And these are the biggest names out there right now.
Could any of these players make Golden State marginally better? Sure. But that also depends on what the Warriors would have to give up in return, which leads us right into the next reason.
Draymond Green is right when he says the Warriors shouldn't be "mortgaging off the future of this organization"
Late last week, following the Warriors' 107-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons, franchise cornerstone Draymond Green let it be known that he's not on board with the team trading away some of its young players to go ring chasing.
"The beautiful part about being in the space that we're in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we're going for it right now,” Green said. "“Bad teams do that. Bad organizations do that. We're not neither one.”
Green is spot-on in that assessment.
If the Warriors could keep both Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins and still acquire a big-time contributor, they might have something. But as one or both would almost certainly have to be part of any deal, it simply doesn't make sense.
While it seems Wiggins has been in the league forever, he still hasn't turned 30. And Kuminga, who's currently sidelined with an ankle injury but is having another solid season, just turned 22 in October. Yes, there are contract issues there, but he's proving more and more that he could be worth what he's asking for in an extension.
The Dennis Schröder trade hasn't yet worked out the way the Warriors had hoped
If the Warriors need proof that trades don't always work, just look at what's happened with Dennis Schröder since he arrived.
Sure, he's had some decent outings here and there, but from an overall standpoint, he's been a bit of a disappointment.
In 23 games with the Brooklyn Nets, Schröder averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 38.7% from the three-point line, adding 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.
Including Monday night's matchup with the Raptors, the veteran has appeared in 14 games with the Warriors and has averaged 10.1 points while shooting 33.8% from the floor and 25.7% from beyond the arc, adding 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 steals.
Now, this isn't to say that another trade wouldn't work out better for the Warriors, but they've already swung and missed once, and there's no reason to go down that road again. Again, unless they bring in an absolute superstar, this team won't be a threat in the postseason, so they might as well take their chances in free agency this summer.