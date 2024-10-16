3 receivers the Pittsburgh Steelers have left to trade for after getting blanked again
The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need wide receiver help and it's becoming more and more obvious by the week. Pittsburgh's wide receiver room of George Pickens followed by Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller is one of the worst overall units in the league. It becomes even worse when you realize that four of the five passing touchdowns this season have gone to tight ends while Austin and Pickens are the only wideouts to eclipse 100 yards on the year.
Pittsburgh has been active in trade rumors to acquire the big-name wide receivers that have become available. It began with Brandon Aiyuk, who was the center of a ton of trade drama during the offseason. Aiyuk eventually re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Recently, the rumors swirled around Las Vegas Raiders wideout, Davante Adams.
While Pittsburgh was connected to him, Adams was eventually dealt to the New York Jets, where he reunites with Aaron Rodgers.
Now, that leaves the Steelers with a depleted wide receiver room and not many options to turn to. Which three wide receivers could the Steelers make a deal for after getting blanked again?
3. WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Darius Slayton was at the center of trade rumors earlier in the season, but those have since cooled down. The New York Giants currently have three stable wide receivers at the top of their pass-catching room between Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers. It's tough to differentiate whether Slayton or Robinson is the WR2 in New York though. Robinson receives a lot more targets, but Slayton averages five more yards per catch than Robinson.
On the season, the 27-year-old Slayton has 24 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown. Across his five full years in the league, he's eclipsed 700 yards in four of the five. He would instantly slot in as the Steelers' wide receiver two. Though he wouldn't provide the talent that the Steelers were hoping to trade for at wideout, he would be a big upgrade over what they have already.
The issue here would be pulling Slayton away from the Giants at this point. New York looks to have a clear top three pass catchers with them playing and complementing each other so well. Robinson provides the volume, Slayton can hit the big play down the field and Nabers does it all. But, if the Steelers are willing to dish some draft capital away, they could likely spark a deal for Slayton.
2. WR Bo Melton, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are loaded at wide receiver. They may not have the top name like Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson or CeeDee Lamb, but their receiver room is loaded with above-average talent. So much so that they can't possibly play all of their talent all the time. They have a WR4 and WR5 that would both be starters on multiple other teams around the league.
With Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs taking the top three spots in Green Bay, a player like Bo Melton could absolutely be moved in the coming weeks. Green Bay would still have four or five talented wideouts and multiple other talented skill players if they decided to move Melton for a fourth- or fifth-round pick.
Melton, a former seventh-round pick, hasn't really been given much of a chance to prove himself. He's only had 19 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown. He's also carried the ball seven times for 56 yards during his season and a half in the league. The 25-year-old remains incredibly talented with the ball in his hands. Given his age and asking price on him, the Steelers could upgrade their wide receiver core in a cheap trade for the Packers fifth wideout.
1. WR Mike Williams, New York Jets
Mike Williams seemed to be as good as gone during the last Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills. Williams suffered one bad drop early in the game that was highlighted by the broadcast crew. Later in the game, Rodgers threw the game-losing interception on a deep ball to Williams after the wide receiver slipped and fell. Rodgers later revealed after the game that Williams was also running the wrong route on that play.
With the addition of Adams, Williams is pushed to the wide receiver four in New York, while he would be the number two option in Pittsburgh. The Jets will likely be looking to dump him to a wide receiver needy team like the Steelers or the Chiefs, especially after Amari Cooper came off the market in a deal with the Bills.
He wouldn't be the most expensive option for the Steelers either. When looking at Adams and Aiyuk, Pittsburgh was ready to send second and third-round picks to acquire them. Williams could likely be had for a day 3 pick or two. I'd expect Williams to be moved, and Pittsburgh would be the perfect landing place.