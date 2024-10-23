3 right-handed bats the Red Sox should sign to add balance to their lineup
The Boston Red Sox finished 2024 missing the playoffs, but at least put up a respectable enough record of 81-81. Flipping the page to 2025 and beyond, the Red Sox are in an excellent position to add to their roster and become competitive in the AL East again. According to Fangraphs, Boston's $222,674,123 payroll in 2024 is set to be cut to $151,764,167, with all the pending free agents coming off the books.
The Red Sox need to add in multiple areas but will have the ability to do so. One area of concern is finding a right-handed bat that can help stabilize the lineup with Tyler O'Neill and Danny Jensen set to depart. Rob Refsnyder will see his club option exercised, as he smashed lefties with a .302 batting average, .548 slug, and 160 wRC+. Still, the production being lost by O'neill will be missed. Here are three right-handed hitters the Red Sox should target to balance their lineup next season.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Tyler O'Neill
If it isn't broken, don't fix it. Tyler O'Neill hit an astonishing 31 home runs in only 113 games played. Against southpaws, O'Neill was elite, posting a .313/.429/.750/215 wRC+ line, including 16 of his home runs on the season in just 128 at-bats. Given the production and need in the outfield left behind by the man himself, it makes a lot of sense to re-up with O'Neill this winter.
The main knock on O'Neill is, overall, he hit just .222 at Fenway in 2024. That was because he mostly saw righties in his home park and still managed a .286 BA against lefties. His ABs against righties outweighed his ABs against lefties in Fenway almost two and a half to one, but it's still concerning that he hit just .193 against right-handers at home. Still, the power production against lefties is something the Red Sox will need next season, and bringing back O'Neill is an excellent place to start.
2. Jurickson Profar
Jurickson Profar enjoyed a breakout campaign for the San Diego Padres in 2024. In time for free agency, the switch-hitting outfielder posted a slash of .280/.380/.459 with a career-high 24 homers and 85 RBIs. Outside of the switch-hitting ability, Profar can play multiple positions if needed. He spent time in the right field and the infield before settling into an everyday LF role this year.
Against lefties, his numbers were noticeably better, slashing an impressive .300/.385/.500. Considering he also hit .273/.378/.444 against right-handers, Profar is a name the Red Sox must have at the top of their wish list. They have money to spend, but they have a lot of holes to fill and will not address all their needs by shopping at the deep end of free agency this year. Profar is that perfect balance of not being too expensive but having solid production all around.
1. Teoscar Hernandez
Teoscar Hernandez poses the most expensive option this winter if the Red Sox want to go crazy with a hitter. Hernandez has been solid for a long time and is coming off one of his best campaigns with a mark of .272/.339/.501, including 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. Somehow, the Dodgers landed him on a one-year deal last winter, but it's time for Hernandez to receive a multi-year contract.
2At age 32, it won't be a huge contract, but a two-year, 3rd -year player option for around $75,000,000 seems reasonable at this point. Since 2020, he has hit .274/.328/.493 with a pace of 34 homers and 106 RBIs per 162 games. Hernandez went .290/.357/.574 against southpaws this season, adding to his career mark of .278/.334/.560 vs. LHP. He's a solid addition to any team needing an outfielder, and for Boston, he certainly helps turn the tide toward contention in 2025.