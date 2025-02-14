3 Rising Stars participants who will be in the All-Star game within 5 years
By Brennan Sims
A second-year star has been selected for the All-Star game for the second year in a row. Victor Wembanyama is debuting, while Paolo Banchero made his last year. Tons of great players in the past got that nod in Year 2, such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade. It's a special club. Not getting in that early doesn't mean it'll never happen.
The Steve Nash/Steph Curry path is rare but happens. Those all-time offensive engines exploded later than their peers and ended up securing back-to-back MVP awards. This next group of players may not ascend to an MVP level, but I see a world where they're all selected for the NBA All-Star game within the next five seasons.
Ausar Thompson: Detroit Pistons
After returning from blood clots last season, Ausar Thompson is still on a minutes restriction with the Detroit Pistons. Within those limited minutes, a monster has returned.
The younger Thompson twin is one of the world's best defenders on a per-minute basis. He's exceptional at guarding point guards and can take centers depending on the matchup. Thompson's passing and transition play are next level. He's a freak athlete who shows more promise game by game.
The situation he's in will allow him to be maximized. Playing alongside first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham makes the game easier for Thompson. Those two mesh and don't step on each other's shoes. While Cade runs the show, Thompson can be that all-around utility threat.
Ausar can score on the break, find Jalen Duren for lobs, and suffocate the other team's best player. His jumper needs work, but there's a world where he's elite without it. Making All-Star and winning are usually synonymous, and these young Pistons are poised to bring back those early 2000s vibes to Detroit.
One of the Washington Wizards: Bub Carrington or Bilal Coulibaly
This piece is about three young players who could become All-Stars in the future. I couldn't pick between these young Washington Wizards, as both are flashing potential in this rebuilding year.
Bilal Coulibaly's case
He's a top-tier athlete who plays with a high motor. Kyle Kuzma famously said he was done helping the young players grow essentially. Kuz is a solid player but stunted the growth and opportunities these young players need.
Coulibaly is raw, but he may be one of the lead dogs on these Wizards in the future. He's had a triple-double in the last month, and his highlights scream potential star.
Motor plus skills always take players a long way. Coulibaly needs to improve on some skill work, but his teammate is extremely polished.
Bub Carrington's case
Carrington is the more skilled player of the two. He's a floor general who can stop and pop with the best of them. According to Cleaning the Glass, Carrington shoots 48% on long midranges.
That's an anti-analytic shot, but it's fine when stars take those shots and hit them at a high rate. Carrington is looking to be that kind of player. He's been on a tear since the Kuzma trade rumblings began. Over the last five games, Carrington is averaging 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds while shooting an astounding 55% on 6.6 3-pointers attempted.
He's extremely polished. Carrington passes the eye test. One of these young wizards will pop. Kyshawn George, who didn't make the Rising Stars game, is in the mix, too. These Wizards are losing now, but they're positioned to be much improved soon (they could Capture the Flagg). Alex Sarr has All-Star potential. He's raw but is one of the best defenders in this rookie class. I love what the Wizards are cooking.
Amen Thompson: Houston Rockets
Ausar and Amen Thompson aim to become the second pair of twins named NBA All-Stars (Van Arsdale twins).
The opportunity one gets plays a role in All-Star candidacy. Winning matters, too, but being the guy on a winning team aids your case. The Houston Rockets are right in the mix for a playoff spot, and the older Thompson twin is one of the driving forces.
Amen isn't playing with a Cade Cunningham-type player. The Rockets have no clear-cut top dog. Alperen Sengun was named a first-time All-Star this year, but one could easily argue that Amen has been the Rockets' best player over the last month.
Amen is similar to his brother in that he is a super athletic freak, lockdown defender, and great in transition. Amen currently has a little more on-ball juice than his twin. At his best, Amen could be a point guard. He, too, needs to fix his jumper, but with their uncharted athleticism and high IQ, we'll see how much a poor jump shot affects both of them. Especially come playoff tie when teams skeem around your weaknesses. These playoffs will tell a lot.
Stephon Castle can make the All-Star game within 5 years, playing alongside Wemby. The 7'4 Frenchmen will get most of the attention in San Antonio, but don't sleep on that ultra-athletic bulldog point guard they have.