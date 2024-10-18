3 Saints to blame for getting blown out by Broncos in primetime
Not a whole lot went well for the New Orleans Saints in their blowout loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. It went so bad, even with the litany of injuries the Saints had coming into the game, they added to it after.
The Saints hoodwinked us all after roaring out to a 2-0 start, throttling the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. Since then, the Saints have lost five straight. There’s quite a few things to point fingers at as to what went wrong, but that list is long and probably monotonous.
Instead, let's just point fingers at who caused a home 33-10 blowout loss, their second-straight blowout.
3 Saints to blame in blowout loss to Denver Broncos
3. The medical staff
What is going on with the Saints and their inability to stay healthy. Derek Carr has missed the last two games, it was announced Rasheed Shaheed would miss the rest of the season and on top of the long list entering Thursday night, the Saints added Paulson Adebo, Nick Saldiveri and Marshon Lattimore all got hurt during the game.
None of them returned.
Player health is a major issue for the Saints right now and the lack of available players is ultimately affecting their chances of even staying in the game. Hopefully they can get healthy otherwise it will make a long season even longer.
2. Spencer Rattler
I hate to add to any frustration Spencer Rattler is dealing with after his first two NFL starts, but he didn’t quite perform like he needed to. While he didn’t throw any interceptions, he lost two fumbles, including one that was snatched out of mid-air after he was sacked and returned for the Broncos’ final touchdown of the game.
Rattler threw for 172 yards after completing 25-of-35 pass attempts.
I get it, he’s in one of the worst situations possible having none of the top threats available for Thursday and being thrusted into the starting spot. But even his backup in Jake Haener came in and threw a garbage-time touchdown. He needs to show that he's capable of keeping the Saints in games. It may not be shocking to see Haener get a start in the near future.
1. Dennis Allen
Allen deserves the ultimate blame for a second-straight embarrassing loss. You can blame health, inexperience of a rookie quarterback, but back-to-back 20-plus point losses falls on the coach. The Saints haven’t looked anything close to what they did the first two weeks. They’ve lost five straight and healthy or not, the coach is the reason for that.
The Broncos have one of the worst offenses this season and they managed to score 26 points on offense, which is tied for the second most scored this season. Bo Nix didn’t look particularly well and the Broncos still had no issue having its way on the Saints defense.
This was a chance for Allen to get one over on his predecessor and in the end, could be the beginning of his final days in New Orleans.