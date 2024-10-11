3 Seahawks to blame for failing to beat rival 49ers
By Scott Rogust
The Seattle Seahawks were one of the surprise teams this early into the 2024 season. They were 3-0 to start things off and ranked highly in the NFC standings. But then, they were blown out by the Detroit Lions in Week 4 and this past Sunday, they were stunned by a New York Giants team that was without star rookie receiver Malik Nabers. They had the chance to get back in the win column this Thursday against the rival San Francisco 49ers, who were 2-3 entering the year. This would also serve as a huge win for first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and set the tone for the rivalry for years to come.
Instead, the 49ers won 36-24 despite a late comeback attempt by the Seahawks. Turnovers by quarterback Geno Smith proved to be devastating for the Seahawks, while the defense truly had no answers to stop the 49ers offense, even without running back Christian McCaffrey.
When it comes to pointing fingers, these three Seahawks deserve the most blame.
3 Seahawks to blame for losing to rival 49ers
3. Mike Macdonald, HC
Head coach Mike Macdonald had the chance to get back in the win column and stay above .500. Instead, they are now 3-3 on the year and were convincingly beaten by a division rival with Super Bowl aspirations. Macdonald will get the blame for the loss, and deservedly so. But it's the fact that he is the defensive play-caller for the Seahawks, and they got torched by the 49ers.
Quarterback Brock Purdy had a day, throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns while completing 18-of-28 pass attempts. Isaac Guerendo, the backup running back who filled in for Jordan Mason who dealt with a shoulder injury, ran for 99 yards on 10 carries. Granted, one of those carries was a 76-yard run that set up the 49ers taking a 36-24 lead.
Overall, the 49ers put up 483 yards of offense on 61 plays. That's 7.9 yards per play. If the Seahawks want to contend in the NFC West, that means they'll have to beat the 49ers. Allowing those numbers on defense is far from great.
2. DK Metcalf, WR
One key to the Seahawks winning a game is to target star wide receiver DK Metcalf. The big-bodied, strong pass-catcher can be a matchup-nightmare for opposing defensive backs. But on Thursday night, Metcalf didn't make the most of his opportunities.
Metcalf's frustrations were evident during the game, as shown while he was standing on the sidelines, including yelling into a headset. But this wasn't due to lack of targets. Metcalf was targeted 11 times by quarterback Geno Smith, and he hauled in just three of them for a total of 48 yards. There were also multiple drops by Metcalf.
Not an ideal stat line for Metcalf, who was the most targeted player by Smith in this game. Only having three catches for just 48 yards isn't going to help lead Seattle to wins.
1. Geno Smith, QB
Putting it bluntly, this wasn't a good game by Geno Smith, who has never won a game against the 49ers in his career. Certainly, with how he's played this season, this would be the game that the he would get a win over Seattle's division rivals, one that has struggled early this season.
The tone was set on the opening drive when Smith threw a pass intended for wide receiver Tyler Lockett, but it was intercepted by safety Malik Mustapha. The 49ers responded the following drive on a 25-yard field goal by Matthew Wright.
Then, at the end of the game, with the Seahawks down 23-17, Smith threw a pass intended for Metcalf, but it was picked off by cornerback Renardo Green. The 49ers extended their lead to 29-17 on a nine-yard passing touchdown from Purdy to tight end George Kittle.
Not the greatest game by Smith, who threw for 312 yards and a touchdown along with the aforementioned two interceptions while completing 30-of-52 pass attempts. Smith will need to rebound next week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.