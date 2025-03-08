3 Seahawks who will be traded next after Seattle’s shocking Geno Smith deal

The Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith in a shocking move to send the quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders for a draft pick. The move caught the league by surprise, especially because it came right before the start of free agency.

The good news is that they get something in return for Smith, whose future was already up in the air. It also could be a signal that the Seahawks will start selling off more players as they move toward another era in Seattle football.

After the offseason is all said and done, Smith probably won’t be the only Seahawks player moved in a trade. Here’s who else could be traded after Geno Smith.

Who else in Seattle will be traded after shocking Geno Smith trade to the Las Vegas Raiders?

3) Kenneth Walker III

After a standout rookie season, Kenneth Walker III has had some injury issues and hasn't been as consistent as they hoped. This past season was the worst of his three seasons.

Walker rushed for just 573 yards and he had seven rushing touchdowns. The problem with that is Zach Charbonnet ran for basically the same amount with eight touchdowns. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a running back.

So there’s value in sending him away for some draft capital. The Seahawks will probably look to move him soon to start rearranging this offense. DK Metcalf has already asked for a trade.

With the urgent move in trading Smith away, it feels like Smith is just the beginning of the domino effect of the trades the Seahawks plan to make.

2) Noah Fant

It feels like the Seahawks are going to make some big changes within their offense. Noah Fant feels like the next player on the move. Fant was part of the Russell Wilson deal a few years ago. Since coming to Seattle, he wasn’t quite as impactful as they would have hoped.

This past season was the first time he reached 500 yards since the trade. In Denver, he had at least 500 yards in every season, including having more than 650 yards his last two seasons. With two other tight ends on the roster and another coming off of injury reserve, Fant seems like the odd man out.

The Seahawks are parting ways with Tyler Lockett and traded their starting quarterback. It feels like holding onto Fant wouldn’t make sense.

They could find a team and make a draft day trade to offload Fant to free up some roster and cap space. They might be looking to revamp this offense with the latest moves. Fant makes the most sense to send out next.

1) DK Metcalf

This is the most anticipated move of the offseason. At this point, it’s not a matter of if the Seahawks will trade him, but when. There’s no need to keep Metcalf now that they’ve moved on from Smith. Who wants to make a deal?

Metcalf is going to end up somewhere that will look to lock him down long term. It feels like maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers can make a move here; possibly the Kansas City Chiefs. I think if the Panthers were in a better position, they’d be a great move too.

New England could also be intrigued as they’re desperately looking to lock down a No. 1 receiver. As you see, there are plenty of options.

The Seahawks seem like they’re ready to insert Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the new No. 1 option in the offense. He nearly doubled his receiving total in one season. He had 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

Seattle’s entering a new era, specifically in the offense. It’s one they don’t seem keen to bring Metcalf along with.