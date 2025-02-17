3 Seattle Seahawks free agent targets to reach another level in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks came into the 2024 season with high hopes. Unfortunately, they finished the season with a 10-7 record and failed to clinch a playoff berth. Seattle finished tied for the NFC West division lead, but due to the tiebreaker, lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Rather than winning the division and making the playoffs, Seattle wouldn't secure either in 2024.
Geno Smith looked solid again, though it seemed like a step back compared to his 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Smith threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba put together a breakout campaign as he led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He has superstar pass-catcher written all over him.
The rushing attack and defense left a lot to be desired though. Seattle is going to need to add talent across the offensive line as well as on defense if they want to be a real threat to the NFC West title in 2025. They could use the draft to select some long-term upgrades, but it's more likely they use free agency to land some solid stars.
Which free agent targets could the Seahawks pursue in 2025 to take their team to the next level?
3. OG Brandon Scherff
While the Seahawks struggled on defense for most of the season, they could also look to improve on offense, though it may not be as pressing as a few defensive additions.
While Seattle could look to bring in a young quarterback to eventually take over for Smith, it's not a pressing need. They don't need to add a running back due to their one-two punch featuring Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Wide receiver is a place they could add, but the NFL Draft is a better place to look for additions for the Seahawks. One place they could look to aggressively upgrade in free agency is the offensive line.
Offensive guard Brandon Scherff of the Jacksonville Jaguars would be a huge addition for the Seahawks. The 33-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. He's past his prime now, but he's still a valuable member of any team that he's on.
Adding a veteran guard like Scherff would work wonders for the Seahawks run game. He's exactly the kind of offensive lineman who could be trusted to be the leader of a young group in Seattle. He may cost a bit, but the Seahawks could spend the money to help upgrade the trenches.
2. DT D.J. Jones
The Seahawks could use upgrades across the offensive line, but they could also use upgrades across the defensive line. They struggled to stop the run in 2024 and one of their defensive tackles, Johnathan Hankins, is entering free agency. Two defensive ends, Trevis Gibson and Jarran Reed, are free agents as well. Seattle could look to re-sign a few of these players, but it's unlikely they retain all three.
They'll need to add depth across the defensive line if they want to have any sort of success at stopping the run in 2025. Adding Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones would help the Seahawks achieve depth on the defensive line heading into next season.
Jones, 30, isn't a game-breaker, but he plays his role well. He's not going to register double-digit sacks, but he'll be decent in the run game and a solid rotational piece on the defensive front. The veteran recorded 42 tackles, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 2024.
This may not be the flashy addition that Seahawks fans want to see, but it would be a quality addition that would help Seattle's depth quite a bit. And it would be quite affordable, freeing up money to spend on other stars in free agency.
1. DE Josh Sweat
If the Seahawks are saving money by bringing in a depth piece like Jones, that money could be used elsewhere. While many Seattle fans wouldn't be content with bringing Jones in as a game-changing move, they'll be much happier if they bring in Philadelphia Eagles star Josh Sweat alongside him.
Sweat, 27, was a huge piece of a dominant Eagles defense in 2024. He recorded eight sacks, nine TFLs, and 15 QB hits during the 2024 season. His play turned up to another level in the Super Bowl where he recorded 2.5 sacks, six tackles, two TFLs, and three quarterback hits as a piece of the Eagles defensive front that dominated the Chiefs all game long.
Sweat earned himself a hefty payday with his performance in 2024, specifically in the Super Bowl. The addition of Jones makes a lot more sense if the Seahawks can pair him with Sweat.
While losing three of their defensive line rotational pieces could hurt quite a bit, the Seahawks would be replacing them with better talent in this hypothetical scenario.