Bronny James continues his great play, after dropping a career best 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, he followed up with a career best 39 points in his most recent G League game.

James has been going back and forth between the NBA and G League during his rookie season. After most people believed his draft selection and fully guaranteed contract for a second-round pick had to do with his dad, LeBron James, he's proving otherwise.

In the G League, he's averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals on .460/.375/.800 shooting splits. In his most recent performance, he dropped 39 points and seven rebounds on 14-for-21 shooting.

He was worth being drafted as the 55th overall pick and is looking like he should've been higher. Here are three second rounders the Los Angeles Lakers would take James over.

3. Cam Christie

Cam Christie, brother of former Laker Max Christie, was selected with the 46th overall pick in 2024. Nine spots before James.

Christie was drafted right after his freshman year out of Minnesota, playing in the Big Ten conference. His freshman season was a lot better than James'. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on .403/.391/.791 shooting splits.

Since both have entered the NBA and G League, James has been more successful. Christie has played in eight NBA games for the Los Angeles Clippers. Receiving a majority in his minutes in garbage time, like James. Christie has put up 1.6 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists on .333/.200/.500 shooting splits. That is to be expected since he's had 41 total minutes across eight games.

Christie has spent most of his time in the G League, playing in 23 games averaging 31.9 minutes per game. He's put up 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on .419/.315/.796 shooting splits. Quite simply, James' numbers are better across the board.

Going into the draft, Christie looked like a better prospect than James, hence why he was drafted first. If Christie were available at the 55th slot, James has proven to be a better prospect and the Lakers still would have selected James, even without LeBron James' influence.

2. Tristen Newton

Tristen Newton was the starting point guard for the back-to-back NCAA Champions, UConn Huskies. In his senior season, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, was the Big East Tournament MVP and the 2024 Final Four Most outstanding Player.

He was one of the best all-around players in college and fell to the Indiana Pacers has the 49th pick in the draft, six spots ahead of James. On Janurary 1, he was waived by the Pacers and was picked up by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Newton, like Christie, has seen minimal NBA time, playing in just eight games. In those eight games he's put up 0.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists, making just one shot. Comparing that to James' 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists, Newton's are worse, despite entering the draft as a more complete player.

The former Connecticut guard has spent most of his time in the G League. His averages are 15.8 points, six rebounds, 6.9 assists, and two steals on .357/.282/.821 shooting splits. Looking closer to his college numbers.

Once again, James has found himself more success in the G League than Newton. James was always a better prospect, he's slightly more athletic, just as good of a defender, a better-looking jump shot, and has a basketball IQ like his father, developing into a great passer.

1. KJ Simpson

KJ Simpson spent three years at Colorado, and by the time of his junior season, turned into one of the best scorers in the country. He averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on .475/.434/.876 shooting splits.

He was selected by the Charlotte Hornets 42nd overall and 13 slots ahead of James. He has been one of the more successful second round picks. In the 25 games he's played, he's averaged 21 minutes, seven points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on .332/.228/.837 shooting splits, and started five games.

James has not seen a similar type of action in the NBA as Simpson has, due to the Hornets having a few injuries during the season. Simpson has also excelled in the G League, averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 1.3 steals on 61.9 percent true shooting. Numbers that are strikingly similar to James.

Even though it looks like Simpson has had more individual success on both the G League and NBA level, the Lakers would have picked James over him if he was available at the 55th pick.

The biggest reason Bronny James never saw the success in college, the Summer League, and the beginning of the NBA season was his cardiac arrest. He suffered that in the Summer of 2023, which left him sidelined for the most of USC training camp. The mental aspect of trusting his body to not go through that again took even longer, which he told reporters he's felt like himself again.

In high school and now at this point in the season, his confidence his back and he's been having major success in the NBA. If teams knew what he was capable of doing, being around an NBA team's training staff, the Lakers wouldn't need LeBron James to influence his draft choice.