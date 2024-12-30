3 significant takeaways from Norfolk's 63-57 upset win against Auburn
The Norfolk Women's basketball team continues to defy the odds as they upset Auburn Sunday night on the road, 63-57. Sunday's win marks their second consecutive win over an SEC (Power Five) school this season.
In November, the Lady Spartans defeated Missouri 57-54 on the road in a nail-biter. Norfolk's head coach, Larry Vickers, continues to instill a culture of grit, physical defense, and a balanced offensive attack.
Norfolk's win over Auburn marks the last game of 2024, and the last game before the team enters conference play. Diamond Johnson led the team in scoring for the tenth time this season.
Johnson finished Sunday's contest with a game-high 17 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists despite shooting 35 percent from the floor. Standout sophomore Da'Brya Clark finished the game with 15 points.
NSU didn't have a response for Auburn's DeYona Gaston, who cashed in 29 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked three shots. Needless to say, the "Green and Gold," was able to hone in on their team defense and force other players to score.
Sunday's win against Auburn is a major accomplishment for Norfolk and there are three significant takeaways from the historic night.
HBCUs can win with support
This season, Norfolk State and Coppin State are the only HBCU women's basketball programs that have defeated Power Five schools. Unfortunately, HBCUs and smaller institutions have to schedule matchups against bigger institutions to gain visibility, raise revenue, and test their team.
Norfolk's impressive win will not only continue to build its program financially and culturally, but it will also attract more talent to consider HBCUs while going through recruitment. Head coach Vickers has created the blueprint for building a successful program.
Vickers is an NSU alum, and he has led this program back to prominence. He has helped this program reach its' best record last season at 27-6. Each season, he makes sure to schedule between three to five Power Five opponents to help test his team without breaking their conference.
On the flip side, Norfolk is confident and takes each challenge head-on no matter the outcome and the team sticks together. Vickers has created a blueprint for other programs to build, thrive, and sustain.
Recruiting infrastructure
NSU's coaching staff does a great job of recruiting, developing, and retaining talent. Some HBCUs become complacent when it comes to recruiting and focus on specific locations.
Vickers focuses on recruiting in the Tri-State area, DMV area, and southern states. Philadelphia is an important area, especially since it's the hometown of Johnson, who transferred to Norfolk after her Sophomore season at NC State.
Before Johnson transferred, NSU won the MEAC regular season title and the conference tournament. Kierra Wheeler was a sophomore at the time and was coming into her own. Johnson's addition to the team elevated them from most of the conference with the exception of Howard.
Johnson has the potential to be a WNBA draft pick once the 2024-25 season concludes, but she wants to show that HBCUs can compete and produce talent.
MEAC Dynasty
Since the MEAC's inaugural 1977-78 women's basketball season, there have been a few teams that have either won the regular season title or tournament title three consecutive times. Hampton, North Carolina A&T were both dominant teams that three-peated before departing the conference.
South Carolina State and Coppin State in the earlier days of the conference dominated as well, but as of late, it's been between Howard and Norfolk State. Right now, the "Green and Gold" is the early favorite to win the conference and tournament, but anything can happen.
On the flip side, if NSU runs the table and wins this season, it's safe to say that they will enter the ranks of a dynasty and will have a stranglehold on the MEAC. Another regular season and postseason title could also open opportunities for Vickers and the coaching staff.
No matter how the season unfolds, Norfolk is putting HBCUs on the globe with their consistency, upset wins, and culture.