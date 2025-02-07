3 stars the Phillies are in perfect position to sign next winter after financial reset
The Philadelphia Phillies currently own the third-highest MLB payroll behind the Mets and Dodgers, with $279,332,617 on the books this season.
That has understandably limited Dave Dombrowski's ability or willingness to engineer a splashy addition. He went out an traded for Jesus Luzardo, while marginal upgrades like Max Kepler and Jordan Romano should to bear fruit. That said, despite dreams of Juan Soto and Alex Bregman percolating around the fanbase, those marquee signings were never realistic. Not this winter.
In 2026, however, the Phillies will have roughly $75 million coming off the books. Some of that could be allotted to re-signing key free agents, such as Kyle Schwarber or J.T. Realmuto, but Philadelphia will have significantly more spending power next offseason. We know Dombrowski has a hankering for big, bold moves. Now, he's about to have the capital to make it happen.
We can probably rule out the Phillies for a name like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., for positional reasons as much as anything else. That said, don't be shocked if Dombrowski comes out swinging in the 2026 free agent class. There are plenty of game-changing stars who could (and should) end up on Philly's radar.
This World Series window won't stay open forever. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Zack Wheeler are all well over 30 at this point. The Phillies need to act with the appropriate urgency. Here are a few names worth tracking as potential targets for Philadelphia's front office.
3. Cody Bellinger can upgrade the Phillies outfield depth chart
Cody Bellinger joined the New York Yankees via trade this winter. He figures to play an integral role in filling the void left by Juan Soto. It has been a strange few years in Bellinger's career arc, going from all-time stinker to heart and soul of the Cubs, all before a middling 2024 campaign put him back on the chopping block.
There is no doubt that Bellinger is talented, and at 29 years old, he still has plenty left in the tank. That said, the slugging numbers have fluctuated in recent years and Bellinger will probably never reach his MVP heights of 2019 ever again. He is best viewed as a fringe All-Star or high-level starter, rather than an organization-defining talent.
Bellinger should benefit from the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, which will in turn set up a chance to cash in as a free agent. The Phillies need outfield bats in the worst way. Nick Castellanos won't be around forever, especially not at his current level, and Max Kepler isn't a long-term solution. Brandon Marsh is tremendous against right-handed pitching, but a non-factor when asked to hit lefties. Johan Rojas is still a blank on either side of the plate.
Bellinger has personal connections in the Phillies locker room. He was teammates with Trea Turner in LA once upon a time. This is a rather obvious target for Philadelphia, even if another left-handed slugger isn't really what the Phillies need most. Bellinger is worth the pursuit on skill level alone.
2. Phillies can address Trea Turner's waning defense with Bo Bichette signing
Trea Turner's defense is on a steep decline at shortstop. He signed in Philadelphia to play a premium position and his contract gives him some leverage over the situation, but Philadelphia will need to consider bumping Turner to second base or the outfield eventually. That opportunity could arrive in free agency, with Bo Bichette standing out as a potential target.
The Toronto Blue Jays are being held together by Elmer's glue and prayers at this point. Ross Atkins made a few ambitions signings this winter, but none of it matters if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bolts next offseason. Bichette already has one foot out the door. The 26-year-old is coming off his worst (and least healthy) campaign to date, but it's hard to imagine the two-time AL hits leader suddenly sucking. Bichette is due for a rebound, and a sharp spike in value, come the 2025 season.
If Bichette gets back to his standard level of production, the Phillies should promptly begin circling like vultures. Bichette is exactly what Philadelphia needs on paper — a right-handed singles and doubles machine with incredible plate discipline. That .598 OPS from 2024 feels like a mirage. Bichette batted .306 the season before last, and he's a two-time All-Star before his 27th birthday.
Bichette would extend the Phillies' competitive timeline and give them a more dependable defensive presence at shortstop, not to mention a new potential leadoff hitter if the Kyle Schwarber experience spoils.
1. Phillies should throw the kitchen sink at Kyle Tucker in free agency
The Chicago Cubs landed Kyle Tucker in the most impactful blockbuster trade of the offseason. That relationship feels destined to end after a single season, though. Chicago and Tucker could barely agree to salary terms out of arbitration and there's nothing the Cubs' front office enjoys more than reminding the fans how cheap it is.
Re-signing Tucker is a no-brainer for the Cubs, but with contract numbers ballooning across the league, one hesitates to put a ceiling on what the 28-year-old might earn in a competitive marketplace. He's one of the very best bats in baseball, with contending experience built-in from his time in Houston.
Last season, Tucker mashed 23 home runs and posted 4.7 WAR across a mere 78 appearances. Even in an injury-shortened campaign, his production outpaced the majority of his peers. In Philadelphia, Tucker would be another lefty in a lineup that already includes Bryce Harper and (ideally) Kyle Schwarber near the top, but who cares? Tucker can rake southpaws just as easily as he rakes righties, and the Phillies would love to extend their competitive window with a proper superstar in his late-20s.
It helps that Tucker addresses a pressing area of need in the outfield. He can put a stop to the constant hand-wringing over Philadelphia's outfield depth for the next five-plus years at least. Opening games with some combination of Turner, Harper, and Tucker would put opponents at an immediate disadvantage almost every time.