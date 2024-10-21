3 stars Warriors can trade for Jonathan Kuminga instead of paying him
The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a difficult situation with Jonathan Kuminga, as contract extension talks between the two sides have reportedly stalled. Kuminga, coming off a breakout season where he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on an impressive 52.9 percent shooting, is seeking a max contract the Warriors are hesitant to offer.
With Kuminga's potential seemingly untapped due to his bench role behind Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, there’s a real possibility he could push for a trade if no deal is reached. Here are three potential trade scenarios that could benefit the Warriors and their future plans.
3. Brooklyn Nets
- Warriors receive: Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, first-round pick
- Nets receive: Jonathan Kuminga
The Brooklyn Nets, in the midst of a rebuild, could look to acquire a future star in Kuminga to pair with their existing young core. With Simmons likely to move on after the season and the team needing more young talent, Kuminga could provide the athleticism and scoring ability the team needs. He could thrive in a larger role with the Nets, giving them a player who could be the face of their franchise moving forward.
For the Warriors, Cam Thomas would add significant scoring punch to a backcourt that will eventually transition beyond Steph Curry. Thomas has shown flashes of offensive brilliance and could be a dynamic scoring option next to young players like Brandin Podziemski. Sharpe would also help solidify the center position as a long-term option, giving the Warriors youth and potential in a role that has been inconsistent in recent years.
2. Portland Trail Blazers
- Warriors receive: Deandre Ayton
- Trail Blazers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga
A blockbuster deal that would give the Warriors a true, traditional big man in Deandre Ayton could address their rebounding and interior presence. Ayton’s 11.1 rebounds per game would be a game-changer for a Warriors team that often plays smaller lineups with Draymond Green at center. His efficient scoring around the rim and defensive presence would add balance to a team known for perimeter shooting. Paired with Steph Curry and Buddy Hield, Ayton could thrive in a system that would maximize his size and finishing ability.
The Blazers, meanwhile, would acquire two versatile wings. Kuminga, in particular, could fit into Portland’s plans as they look to develop young talent and build around players like Scoot Henderson and Donovan Clingan. Wiggins’ championship experience would also provide leadership for a team that’s struggled in the bottom half of the Western Conference.
1. New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors receive: Zion Williamson
- Pelicans receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, first-round pick
In what would be the boldest move, the Warriors could look to acquire Zion Williamson, a superstar with incredible potential but an injury-plagued past. Williamson has reportedly been evaluating his future with the Pelicans, and New Orleans may be ready to move on if they believe their future would be better off with a more durable player like Kuminga. The Pelicans would also receive Wiggins, a proven two-way player, and Kuminga, who could develop into a star with his athleticism and finishing ability.
For the Warriors, pairing Zion with Curry would create one of the most dynamic duos in the league. Williamson’s interior dominance combined with Curry’s shooting could make the Warriors a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses. The risk, of course, is Zion’s health, but if he can stay on the floor, this move could extend the Warriors’ championship window for years to come.
These three trade options represent different paths for the Warriors as they navigate the uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Kuminga. Whether they aim to build for the future with young talent, address current roster needs, or make a high-risk, high-reward move, Golden State’s front office will have difficult decisions to make as they chart the team’s future.