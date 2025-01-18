3 starting pitcher backup plans for the Padres after losing out on Roki Sasaki
The San Diego Padres find themselves at a crossroads after missing out on Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, who chose the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster offseason decision. While the Padres were among the final teams in the hunt, they now must shift focus to securing a top-tier pitcher who can boost their rotation and keep them competitive in a stacked NL West. Here are three potential options San Diego should strongly consider:
3. Jack Flaherty
Fresh off winning a World Series with the Dodgers, Jack Flaherty offers an intriguing blend of experience and upside. Despite starting just 10 games in 2024, Flaherty was effective, posting a 3.58 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 55.1 innings.
Flaherty’s versatility shone during the postseason, as he thrived in both starting and bullpen roles. Against NL West opponents, he proved his worth, going 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 21 strikeouts in three appearances. His evolving pitch arsenal, particularly his improved two-seam fastball, makes him a prime candidate to step into a more prominent role with the Padres. Adding Flaherty could also provide some inter-division revenge against his former team, the Dodgers.
2. Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer may be entering the twilight of his career at 40 years old, but he remains a high-production pitcher when healthy. In 2024, Scherzer made nine starts and posted a 3.95 ERA, allowing three or fewer earned runs in eight of those outings. Although injuries shortened his season, his track record as a fierce competitor and future Hall of Famer speaks for itself.
A reunion with the NL West could be a compelling storyline, especially as Scherzer seeks one last championship push. The Padres’ competitive roster and postseason ambitions make them a suitable landing spot for the veteran right-hander, whose leadership and experience could be invaluable in high-pressure games.
1. Jose Quintana
Jose Quintana remains one of the most intriguing free-agent pitchers on the market, and his 2024 performance showcased why he deserves consideration. Quintana’s regular-season numbers were solid, but his late-season surge was nothing short of spectacular.
In his final six regular-season starts, Quintana delivered four shutout performances, helping propel the Mets to the postseason. He carried that momentum into the playoffs, shutting down potent lineups like the Brewers and Phillies. His ability to elevate his game in crucial moments and keep opponents to a .233 batting average (below the league average) makes him an ideal candidate for the Padres’ rotation.
While missing out on Sasaki stings, the Padres have viable options to bolster their pitching staff. Whether they opt for the versatility of Flaherty, the veteran dominance of Scherzer, or the late-season reliability of Quintana, San Diego has the opportunity to make a splash and keep their postseason hopes alive in 2025.