3 stats that reveal how historically clutch Tyrese Haliburton has been

When the NBA’s annual anonymous player poll was released, one name sparked more debate than most: Tyrese Haliburton. But it wasn’t because players voted him the next face of the league or the best passer in the game — it was because they voted him the most overrated.

Most players would brush that off. Haliburton? He’s rewriting the narrative — and doing it one clutch moment at a time.

The Indiana Pacers pulled off the unthinkable in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Down by nine with under three minutes left — in a situation where teams were 0-182 since 1971 — they came back. And it was Haliburton’s go-ahead shot with 0.3 seconds left that made the improbable a reality.

Now? That stat reads 1-182. And Haliburton is at the center of history.

In just his second postseason, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. But that’s just the surface. The numbers that truly define his greatness are found beyond the box score.

3. Clutch win probability: The new king

Whenever a team, whether they’re favored or the underdogs, typically has one player who stands out amongst the rest. In 2023, the Golden State Warriors had Stephen Curry. In 2011, the Dallas Mavericks had Dirk Nowitzki. In 2019, the Toronto Raptors had Kawhi Leonard.

Since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1997, LeBron James held the record for the most clutch win probability added in a single postseason — a +1.83 mark during the 2013 Heat title run.

Now, there’s a new leader: Tyrese Haliburton, at +2.48.

That number reflects a rare combination of shot-making, timing, and fearlessness — and it makes Haliburton the most valuable closer in these playoffs.

2. Clutch efficiency that defies logic

In an interview with Matthew Barnes, DeMar DeRozan infamously tells the story of his early years with the Toronto Raptors and Kobe Bryant. During a timeout call, Bryant walked past the Raptors' huddle and uttered only words Kobe Bryant could say: “You left me too much time.” Out of the timeout call, Bryant would receive the ball, hit his signature fadeaway mid-range jump-shot, and win the game on the road.

Kobe Bryant was one of the most feared closers in league history, but even he shot just 31% from the field in the clutch.

Haliburton? He’s rewriting that script.

He’s 6-for-7 (85.7 percent) on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 90 seconds of the 4th quarter or overtime during this postseason — the most such makes in a single postseason since 1997.

The Pacers hadn’t led once in Game 1 until Haliburton’s shot. It didn’t matter. Because when the moment called for someone, it was Haliburton who answered — again.

1. Four playoff rounds, four game-winners

Think his Game 1 winner was a fluke? Think again.

Haliburton has hit a game-winner or game-tying shot in the final 1.1 seconds in every round of the playoffs:

vs. Bucks (Game 5) – A driving layup over Giannis Antetokounmpo with 1.1 seconds left.

vs. Cavaliers (Game 2) – A go-ahead three-pointer over Ty Jerome with under a second left.

vs. Knicks (Game 1) – A buzzer-beating three to force overtime, followed by a Reggie Miller-style choke sign in MSG.

vs. Thunder (Finals, Game 1) – A mid-range dagger with 0.3 seconds on the clock to steal Game 1.

He’s not just piling up stats. He’s altering the trajectory of games, series, and history itself. For a franchise chasing its first NBA title, Haliburton has become the ultimate closer, leader, and tone-setter.

The “overrated” label? That might’ve been cute a few weeks ago.

Now? He’s playing like the most clutch player in the NBA — and maybe its most dangerous.