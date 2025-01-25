3 Steelers who showed the most encouraging improvements in 2024
By DJ Dunson
Mike Tomlin’s coaching reputation as one of the great developers of talent in the league was challenged this season and he’ll likely spend the next 12 months under scrutiny. Regressions by Joey Porter Jr. and Patrick Queen don’t offset nearly two decades of results, however, the result isn't as cosmetically appealing as some other franchises because there weren't any superstar offensive skill position breakthroughs. As a rookie, Zach Frazier arrived as pretty much a refined project and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie Team.
Two weeks ago, Pro Football Focus named Darnell Washington the Steelers most improved player, which may have made sense from the perspective of their cold, sterile algorithmic perspective. However, volume matters, and Washington’s improvements as a pass-catching tight end were relatively meager. Recording 19 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown doesn't inspire much confidence that a breakout is looming. Additionally, he made mistakes as a blocker that hurt the Steelers in key moments.
His inability to contest Russell Wilson’s rainbow pass against the Ravens was inexcusable while his holding penalty on Jaylen Warren’s touchdown run against the Chiefs wound up costing the Steelers seven points. This season wasn’t defined by promising future superstar breakthroughs. George Pickens’ polarizing play negated any talent he displayed. Instead, here are three more subtle Steelers who improved in 2024.
Calvin Austin
The second-year slot receiver out of Memphis spent the entire season on the reserve/injured list after suffering a foot injury in training camp. Whether his sophomore year's production counts as an improvement is subjective. He had zero production in his rookie campaign but was one of Russell Wilson's most dynamic targets downfield. If Roman Wilson can approach Austin’s career arch, the Steelers would count that as a success. Austin's 36 catches, 548 yards, and four touchdowns was a solid debut. In addition to serving as Wilson's Tyler Lockett analog, Austin was also an outstanding return man. For Austin, he must build upon his 2024 successes in 2025 rather than resting on his laurels.
Nick Herbig
Nick Herbig emerged as a cult favorite as the defense became known for its penchant for producing splash plays. Herbig had already garnered discussions over his potential due to stellar preseason play as a rookie and again in 2024. However, he finally put it together on game days as the defensive side’s breakout star while Alex Highsmith spent much of the first 10 weeks on the mend. He penetrated the Ravens' blocking on a 2-point conversion and made the game-saving tackle of Lamar Jackson. Against the Bengals, his timely strip-sack of Joe Burrow was one of the highlights of the season and of Hard Knocks. He led the Steelers in pressure rate, and at one point led the league in forced fumbles before his snaps were limited again.
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr. were two of the most underwhelming offensive tackles in the league last season. Moore Jr. swung from an albatross hanging onto the Steelers offensive line to PFF’s most improved offensive lineman and back to anchor weighing their offensive line down. An injury to Troy Fautanu early in the season pressed Jones back into action at the right tackle position he has been a fish out of the water at.
The bar was low for Jones and he crawled underneath it during a lousy first half of the season before Freaky Fridaying with Dan Moore, who gave eight sacks from Week 11 on. Jones raised his game in the second half and improved his horrendous technique allowing only three sacks in the second half against stiffer competition, after surrendering seven in the first half of the season. The expectation is that he’ll finally get to start at his natural position on the left side where the Steelers will finally be able to accurately assess his value.