3 Steelers who definitely won’t be back in 2025 after the NFL Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers had been projected to make trades for months leading up to the deadline. They were initially connected to WR Brandon Aiyuk before he re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Then, they were connected to Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams before Adams was shipped off to the New York Jets. For a few days, rumors swirled that Pittsburgh could try to swing a deal for Los Angeles Rams superstar Cooper Kupp.
But none of these trades ever came to fruition. Still, the Steelers made a pair of trades ahead of the trade deadline to improve their roster.
Pittsburgh first made a deal with the Jets to bring in wide receiver Mike Williams. Pittsburgh then made a trade with the Green Bay Packers to bring in edge rusher Preston Smith. Both the offense and defense in the Steel City improved by considerably with these two moves.
Now, Pittsburgh won't see much roster movement until the offseason, where they will be burdened with a ton of expiring contracts. Which players won't be back in Pittsburgh in 2025 after the 2024 NFL trade deadline?
3. QB Kyle Allen
The Steelers have a trio of quarterbacks this season led by the duo of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. It's completely unknown what the Steelers will do with their quarterback situation this offseason, but I'd assume that the ideal scenario would see Fields, Wilson or both quarterbacks back in the Steel City. Pittsburgh also has the opportunity to add a quarterback in the NFL Draft, which is always one of the best ways to go about deepening the position.
The one certainty in Pittsburgh's quarterback situation is that the veteran Kyle Allen won't be back. Allen has served as the third-string in Pittsburgh now that Wilson is back at full health and there's no path to playing time for the veteran signal-caller unless two big injuries destroy Pittsburgh's season.
Teams typically roster three quarterbacks, though one may sit on the practice squad. But, for Pittsburgh, they'll likely add a young quarterback late in the 2025 NFL Draft who should take Allen's place. In a perfect world, Mike Tomlin will have Wilson and Fields back to battle it out for the starting job with a rookie practicing as the third-string option. Allen won't be back on the roster in this scenario.
2. WR Van Jefferson
After the Steelers traded controversial wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, their wide receiver room and their offense had finally been completely reset. There was no more toxicity in the room, but there was also far less talent.
Pittsburgh had George Pickens as their number one option, but they didn't have a true number two as Calvin Austin and Ven Jefferson filled out the next two spots on the depth chart. Everybody in Pittsburgh loves Austin for his speed and game-breaking ability. He's young and has a bright future with the Steelers as a great pass catching option, whether it be on the outside or in the slot.
But Jefferson doesn't have much of the same love in Pittsburgh. He was brought in as a depth option, but as the Steelers failed to find other pass catchers, they had to rely on him being their number two. Sadly, he's played nothing close to a number two option.
Now that Pittsburgh has brought in Mike Williams to fill Jefferson's role, there's no path to the Steelers bringing the veteran Jefferson back next year. Pittsburgh will look to re-sign Williams or draft a wide receiver (or two) before they consider bringing Jefferson back for another season in the black and yellow.
1. WR Scotty Miller
After the addition of Mike Williams, Steelers' wide receiver Scotty Miller should never see the field unless one of the options ahead of him gets injured. Pittsburgh has a ton of weapons that are more reliable than Miller including multiple running backs, multiple tight ends and now four wide receivers.
Miller had seen very limited playing time already, but after this deal, he's merely a depth piece that may not even be on the roster if Steelers third-round draft pick Roman Wilson was healthy. When Miller's contract expires at the end of the season, the two parties will likely mutually part ways as Pittsburgh looks to replace him.
There are numerous ways that Pittsburgh could replace Miller this offseason. Bringing their current wide receiver room back would do that. Getting Roman Wilson healthy would do that. The most likely option of drafting a wide receiver would work, too. All of this combined would indicate quite clearly that there's no path back to the 53-man roster for Miller in 2025.