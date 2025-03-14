3 still-available free agents the Cowboys should be scrambling to sign

The Dallas Cowboys have made some significant roster moves during this opening week of NFL free agency but could stand to make a few more. Fortunately, some intriguing free agents are still available to address critical needs. Let’s take a closer look at three players who could make an immediate impact for the Cowboys. Cooper Kupp, Tevin Jenkins, and Nick Chubb.

Why Cooper Kupp should be a top priority

Adding could completely transform the Cowboys' offense. Dallas has struggled to find a wide receiver to complement and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb. Kupp offers incredible experience, a proven track record, and skills that fit Dallas’ offensive scheme perfectly. The main issue with Kupp over the last couple of years has been health. If the Cowboys can find a way to keep him off the sidelines, they could form a phenomenal duo at a discount.

Lamb is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Big D, but the team’s passing game has lacked balance the past couple of seasons. Kupp could step into the No. 2 role, taking pressure off Lamb while forcing defenses to spread their coverage. His elite route-running and ability to find open spaces would make him a consistent target for Dak Prescott. Pairing these two dynamic playmakers would give Dallas one of the most dangerous receiving duos in the NFL.

Kupp isn't just a great receiver, he's a game-changer when healthy. He led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns (triple crown winner) in 2021, earning Super Bowl MVP honors that same year. His leadership on and off the field makes him an invaluable addition to any team. For a Cowboys roster filled with young talent, Kupp’s presence could serve as a guiding light, teaching by example while making clutch plays in critical moments.

Why Teven Jenkins helps boost the offensive line

Dallas’s offensive line was once a cornerstone of their success, but cracks have started to show recently. The retirement of Zack Martin left a glaring hole along the interior o-line and the unit has struggled with keeping Prescott clean overall. Enter Tevin Jenkins, a versatile lineman who could strengthen protections and rejuvenate the run game.

Jenkins brings a mix of power and athleticism that makes him a standout pass blocker. His ability to absorb pressure and hold firm against elite defenses would provide Prescott with much-needed time in the pocket. The Cowboys cannot afford another season plagued by sacks and hurried throws if they hope to compete for a spot in the postseason. Jenkins could fill a void on the offensive line.

Beyond his skills in pass protection, Jenkins thrives as a run blocker. His ability to create lanes and sustain blocks could complement the Cowboys’ ground game. Jenkins’ addition would also help maintain offensive balance which new head coach Brian Schottenheimer will want to establish early.

Playing with the Chicago Bears, Jenkins has played against some tough defensive front in the NFC. His experience would make him a smart, low-risk signing for Dallas. This makes even more sense seeing how that seems to be the kind of signings Jerry Jones is going after this year.

How Nick Chubb can transform the backfield

The Cowboys’ ground game has struggled since Ezekiel Elliott’s decline. Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle (the latter signing with Carolina) were all right the last two years but they lacked that umph. Adding a RB like Nick Chubb could give the Cowboys that thunderous backfield capable of wearing down defenses and breaking big plays. The biggest worry for Dallas would be Chubb’s broken foot that ended his 2024 campaign early.

Adding Chubb to the backfield could give Dallas a much-needed boost in that department if he’s healthy. Chubb excels at running between the tackles and gaining tough yards. The Cowboys signed former Denver Broncos back, Javonte Williams earlier this week and former Philadelphia Eagle and Carolina Panther Miles Sanders according to ESPN.

Chubb has earned a reputation as one of the league's most consistent backs when healthy. From 2019-22, Chubb never rushed for less than 1,067 yards and rushed for over 1,400 on two occasions and 15,00 once. His level of dedication is something Dallas desperately needs even if it is within a committee. Chubb’s ability to produce could help stabilize a backfield that often struggles with continuity.