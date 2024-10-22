3 takeaways from Mets postseason run that tell David Stearns all he needs to know
By James Nolan
The New York Mets couldn't defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, but they put together a memorable run for their fans. After the 2023 season, Steve Cohen gave the franchise a makeover. He hired David Stearns as President of Baseball Operations. He put the pieces together perfectly to make an impact in his first season here. Instead of going after guys like Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer, they added Sean Manaea and Luis Severino.
Stearns walked into a bit of a mess — New York still had the highest payroll in MLB, and it still does. However, that didn't prevent him from proving he was the right guy for the job. His hiring of Carlos Mendoza proved to pay off, as the team flipped a switch, and many of the players credited him for that.
Stearns was known for his "pitching lab" during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers. His staff played a crucial role in why the Mets were just two wins away from the World Series. In year one, Stearns already checked many things off the list. On top of that, he saw how his players would do in a deep postseason run, and what they need to go up against the best of the best. Here are a few specifics:
3. Pete Alonso should be back in 2025
After six seasons with the Mets, Pete Alonso will have an opportunity to play elsewhere for the first time in his career. During the 2024 regular season, the Polar Bear put up subpar numbers. The 29-year-old finished with a .240 BA, .788 OPS, and 34 HRs. The four-time All-Star had his worst season but woke up when it mattered most.
Alonso recorded a .273 BA, .999 OPS, 4 HRs, and 10 RBIs in the 2024 postseason. Across 13 games, he scored a whopping 10 times. With the season on the line in Game 3 of the NLWC against the Milwaukee Brewers, he saved their season with one of the greatest home runs in franchise history. The fans don't want to see him play in another uniform.
The two-time HR Derby champ has hit over 40 HRs thrice throughout his six-year career. In the other seasons, he hit over 30 HRs, except the shortened season in 2020. If the Mets lineup lost that production, it would be hard to replace. Mark Vientos emerged as a star this season, but after playing the Dodgers we all know they need bats.
Rumors of the Mets' interest in current Yankees superstar Juan Soto have led some to believe that Stearns could be ready to let Alonso walk. After running into Los Angeles, it's hard to see Cohen not giving Stearns the green light to go after both. If the Mets had Soto in their lineup against the Dodgers, they would've been able to match them offensively.
Adding Soto would be great, but that shouldn't prevent Stearns from bringing back a fan favorite. Alonso is consistently one of the best power hitters in MLB and proved to be a postseason slugger. Allowing him to play for another team doesn't make too much sense if they want to contend for the next 3-5 years.
2. Mark Vientos is a future All-Star
New York has been looking for a long-term third baseman since David Wright retired in 2018. It looks like they got one in Vientos. The 24-year-old had a terrific regular season. Across 110 games, he recorded 27 HRs, and 70 RBIs, with a .844 OPS.
In the playoffs, he proved his regular season wasn't a fluke. Vientos tallied up 18 hits across 13 games. He finished with 5 HRs, 14 RBIs, and a .998 OPS. He is giving Stearns a lot of flexibility in the offseason, as he didn't expect to see the former Miami Cane make an elite impact. The young corner infielder will be playing on his first regular season opening day. The Mets have one of the best young hitters in the game, and he won't hit free agency for another five seasons.
The Mets will still need to add more in the offseason if they want to get back to the playoffs in 2025. Not only do the Dodgers have a star-studded lineup, but so do the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, and even the Atlanta Braves. Vientos' presence in the lineup will certainly help get them back to the postseason in the future, no matter what happens this offseason.
1. Stearns needs to add pitching
The Mets had one of the best rotations in MLB during the second half of 2024. However, not having multiple shutdown arms came to bite them in the NLCS. Sean Manaea, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga are the only three starters lined up to be in the 2025 starting rotation. Outside of Edwin Diaz, the bullpen needs to be re-tooled as well.
Having a great rotation is a must for a deep playoff run. Unfortunately, the Mets didn't have enough reliable arms to get past the Dodgers lineup. When New York won the pennant in 2015, it was predominantly from the pitching. Having Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, and Noah Syndergaard helped them get to the World Series.
There are a few intriguing options in free agency the Mets can turn to. Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell are certainly the best free-agent starters that could help. Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins has also been floated around in trade rumors headed into the offseason. Unlike Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander, none of them are at the tail end of their careers.
New York surprised many with the run they went on, but maybe they shouldn't of. Alonso and Lindor both hit over 30 HRs, along with Nimmo and Vientos who hit over 20. After August 1st, they posted a 3.52 team ERA. The Mets are closer to being a World Series contender than they think. With a strong offseason for Stearns, they might be able to run it back and finish their story.