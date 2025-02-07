3 teams who should circle Kevin Durant like vultures as Suns offseason retool looms
By Brennan Sims
The historic, chaotic 2025 NBA trade deadline finally came to an end. Surprisingly, the Phoenix Suns shopped career 27-point-per-game scorer Kevin Durant around. KD's no stranger to changing teams, but it's usually by his own desire. He never asked to leave Phoenix, but the Suns felt that recouping some assets for KD could be smart.
It's not an illogical thought process. The Suns are barely in the playoff picture. Devin Booker is their all-time leading scorer and probably a Suns lifer. You can't trade Bradley Beal unless he signs off on said trade. Trading Durant would get the biggest return, seeing that he's still incredibly valuable and the best player in the Valley.
While it makes basketball sense to move Durant, on the human side, we can see why Durant is disgruntled. Players of his stature usually don't get moved unless they want to, but the Luka Doncic trade taught the league a tough lesson. Nobody is safe. Durant may want out this summer because of how the Suns moved. These teams have the assets and maybe are one piece away from truly contending, contingent on how these playoffs go.
1. Houston Rockets
The Rockets are one of the league's surprise teams. They finished 41-41 last year and already have 32 wins as of February. Defense and elite coaching are carrying this roster. The defense ranks No. 4. Ime Udoka should be in the thick of the Coach of the Year race as he got these young studs to buy in defensively.
Alperen Segun was named an All-Star. The playmaking big who improved defensively has been the Rockets' best player for the full season. As of late, Amen Thompson has been the guy. He should make an All-Defense team, and the offense is picking up. He's a transition king and a ridiculous punch-dunker.
Jalen Green has been better but still streaky. He's supposed to be their go-to scorer, but Udoka knows the Rockets need more to contend. After dropping their fifth straight game of the season to the Timberwolves, Udoka spoke about Anthony Edwards, saying, "It's nice to have a special player who can get buckets at the end." That's a cold-blooded quote, but it's true. Green can't create like the best closers in the league. Insert Kevin Durant, and that's a different equation.
The Rockets stayed idle at the deadline. They want to see how this young nucleus performs in the playoffs. While they hang their hat on defense, they might flame out in the playoffs due to their lack of firepower. Their half-court offense could be an issue come May.
Houston has the assets and young players to make an enticing offer to the Suns for four-time scoring champion KD. They have all the Suns' first-round picks for the foreseeable future and talented young players like Thompson, Green, Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore. It'll be hard to outbid them if they decide they want Durant this summer.
2. San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs weren't stagnant at the deadline like the Rockets. They paired DeAaron Fox with Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio did so without giving up young talents like Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. Their front office keeps their future flexible by retaining those young assets.
At 22-26, the Spurs have an uphill battle to make the postseason. The Fox and Wemby pairing looked sharp in their first outing together, but catching that type of ground in the West is no easy feat. Whether they make it this year or not, they could also throw their names in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes this summer. Durant fits anywhere, but could you imagine him with Wemby? Those are true unicorns at 7-feet-plus with fluid guard skills.
Vassell, Castle, Sochan, and San Antonio's draft capital would make the Suns consider their deal. Those players keep the Suns from rebuilding. Phoenix's governor, Mat Ishbia, says the Suns will continue to go for it all. That move wouldn't immediately put them in title contention, but their future would be more solidified. Book will continue to grow as he reaches his peak, and Castle could be a 2-way star in this league. Vassell isn't having his best season, but I won't discount what he's shown in the past. The Spurs can make an enticing deal, but this next team couldn't be outbid if they wanted to put all their chips in.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
The team with a gazillion 1st round picks and too many young assets could be in the mix for a Kevin Durant return. OKC is led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and they appear to be the best team in the league. They're 40-9 in a brutal Western Conference and are expected to make the Finals. Understandably, it's hard for some to see them getting there after they flamed out last year in the second round vs the Mavs, but their continuity can't be swept under the rug.
Chet Holmgren is on his way back, and Jalen Willaims was named an All-Star this year. OKC's bench is deep, and they have the best defense in the association. If this iteration of Thunder basketball can't get it done, it may be time to add another Supernova scorer to get them over the top.
Durant spent the first 9 years of his career in OKC but was never No. 2 on the scouting report. That would be the case with Shai, and it'd make KD's life breezier. The Thunder would have the assets and draft capital to send to Phoenix. Take your pick. Do you want draft capital? The Suns should-- they don't own many firsts in the future. Player-wise, it'd be hard to come off some of their young talents, but it's Kevin Durant. If OKC is even considering this trade in the summer, it means they've come up short in the playoffs again. But this time, they would've failed, being a clear favorite to make massive noise.
KD turned down a Golden State reunion at the deadline; there is no telling how he'd feel about a potential OKC one. If he's open to it, this could be another superteam down in Oklahoma.