3 teams crazy enough to gamble on Zion Williamson this summer if Pelicans blow it up

The New Orleans Pelicans have hit a rough patch — there’s no sugarcoating it. This season has spiraled in a direction no one anticipated, and with Zion Williamson back from injury, things have only become more complicated.

Now, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that teams around the league have shown “significant interest” in trading for Williamson, should New Orleans make him available. Given his elite play since returning from a hamstring injury — averaging 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals over 22 games — his trade value may be at its highest yet.

That said, injuries remain the elephant in the room. Zion has played 60+ games in just two of his six NBA seasons, and despite being the face of the franchise, he has never appeared in a postseason game. With his contract running through 2027-28, the Pelicans face a tough choice: keep investing in an injury-prone superstar or trade him while his value is peaking.

If New Orleans explores trade talks, here are three teams that might just take the gamble.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy

3. Los Angeles Lakers

Whenever a big-name player hits the trade block, the Lakers are always in the conversation.

This time, however, it’s not just speculation. The Lakers have already shocked the world by landing Luka Dončić, a move no one saw coming. If they were willing to shake up their roster for one superstar, why not go all-in on another?

Zion would be a perfect fit alongside LeBron James — a downhill force who can dominate in transition and put relentless pressure on the rim. A LeBron-Zion pairing would demand defensive collapses in the paint, opening up even more perimeter opportunities for Dončić.

A potential package would likely involve Rui Hachimura or Austin Reaves, along with additional assets, but if Los Angeles wants to build a terrifying Big Three, Zion might be the final piece.

2. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have turned a corner, rebuilding a young and promising core that could make them a legitimate player in trade talks.

According to BovadaOfficial, Detroit is the favorite to land Devin Booker if he leaves Phoenix. That level of interest in a star player signals a win-now mindset, and Zion could fit that vision.

While injuries are a concern, Detroit has the assets to make a move. With 21 draft picks over the next several years, plus young talent, the Pistons have the flexibility to put together an appealing trade.

The key? Cade Cunningham needs a legitimate co-star, and if Detroit believes Williamson can stay healthy, he could be the franchise-altering piece they’ve been searching for.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are already elite, sitting atop the Western Conference for a second straight season. But even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at an MVP level, questions linger:

Are they too young to win a championship?

Can they close out games in the playoffs?

Do they strike fear into top contenders?

The answer to that last question might change if Zion joins the roster.

With elite depth, multiple scoring options, and an absurd 29 draft picks over the next six years, OKC is uniquely positioned to trade for a superstar without giving up any core players.

Adding Williamson to a team with SGA, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey could create one of the most athletic and versatile teams in the league, giving the Thunder an edge they may need to get over the hump in the playoffs.

If OKC wants to send a message to the rest of the league, pulling off a Zion trade could do just that.