3 teams who should knock down the door for Jimmy Butler and win a championship
If it wasn't clear before, the Jimmy Butler era in Miami appears to be nearing its end. It's been reported that the Heat are exploring potential trade options for the six-time Six All-Star.
Butler has been a cornerstone for the Miami Heat over the last few seasons, helping lead them to the NBA Finals in two of the previous five years. While Miami remains competitive with a 13-11 record, it's evident that the ceiling with Butler as a focal point is limited and it may be time for the Heat to look for a fresh start.
At 35 years old, Butler has plenty left in the tank and can still play at an elite level when needed. Several teams around the league would benefit from adding him to their roster and with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, here are some teams that should make a play for Butler
Stephen Curry could get a new wingman with Jimmy Butler.
The Golden State Warriors are pulling out all the stops to capture another championship during Stephen Curry's twilight years. They've already made a deal to acquire Dennis Schroder and they still have several pieces they could use to trade for another star. The supporting cast is stronger than it's been the past few years but they still seem a step behind the top teams in the West.
Adding Jimmy Butler could change that. He is still highly versatile on both ends of the court and has the playoff experience to elevate the Warriors on their quest for another championship.
Butler has also shown the ability to adapt to any playstyle, with experience playing under some of the best coaches in the league, like Erik Spoelstra and Tom Thibodeau. The experience would serve him well as he would be coached by another great basketball mind in Steve Kerr if traded to the Warriors.
Jimmy Butler could join the Mavericks to form a big three with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
Fresh off their run to the NBA Finals from the season prior, the (17-9) Dallas Mavericks are looking for ways to get themselves over the hump.
The Mavericks boast one of the better teams in the league behind their dynamic backcourt in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic and some stellar role players. However, they still lack the firepower needed to make another Finals appearance and compete with an improved Thunder team.
Adding Butler would solve this problem significantly. Butler gives the Mavs another leader in the locker room who's been to the NBA Finals before while giving a significant upgrade on the wing.
The young Houston Rockets could get a major veteran in Jimmy Butler
A potential homecoming could be in the cards for Butler with a trade to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are experiencing one of the best seasons since the James Harden era, thanks to the coaching of Ime Udoka and the emergence of their young core.
Currently sitting at third seed in the West, the Rockets are playing well behind the play of their young stars, Jalen Green and Alperen Segun. Both are playing at an All-Star level; however, they may lack the experience needed to perform in the postseason. Enter Jimmy Butler
A potential trade with the Miami Heat centered around Jimmy Butler would satisfy both sides; the Heat would add to the already young core by getting a number of players from the Rockets who aren't seeing much playing time and could benefit from a change of scenery.
Meanwhile, Butler could serve as the missing piece to take the Rockets to the next level. He gives them a seasoned leader and a guy who could turn up his play in the postseason and another big-time scoring option throughout the season to turn to when Segun and Green don't have it going.