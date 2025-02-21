As Luka Dončić continues to adjust to life in Los Angeles, the Laker's new superstar faces growing questions about his long-term future with the team. The Lakers swung for the fences to bring in the 25-year-old to LA; however, Dončić's long-term commitment to the Lakers remains uncertain.

Dončić is eligible for a supermax contract extension; however, the trade may have shifted things for him. The Lakers weren't Dončić's preferred choice, and if he becomes dissatisfied with life in Los Angeles, the five-time all-star could possibly leave.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst echoed this sentiment on First Take, "The pressure is on the organization between now and August 2 to get Luka [Dončić] to sign that extension. That’s where the pressure is because he doesn't have an incentive to sign in LA. He never said, 'I want to be a Laker'… this hit him outta the blue.

"He's gotta see how they build this team around him and what they do in June and July for when August 2 comes. The Lakers ain't winning a championship this year; their big moment is whether or not Luka commits to the future."

If Luka Dončić and the Lakers aren't aligned on securing an extension, he may look to other teams in the league for potential options.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

A season after falling to Luka Dončić and the Mavericks in the 2024 Western Conference, the Timberwolves can do the unimaginable by pulling him away from the Lakers.

They took a massive step back this season, failing to meet expectations as a championship contender squad. Still, they have a top player in the league, Anthony Edwards, which could make them an attractive destination for Dončić.

The Wolves are reportedly one of the two teams that Mavs GM Nico Harrison had reached out to regarding a potential Dončić trade. The Wolves cleared up cap space in the offseason by trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks and they could swing for the fences.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks' unwavering loyalty towards Giannis Antetokounmpo has yielded excellent results. The franchise won a championship with the Greek Freak in 2021 and remains a top team in the Eastern Conference.

However, given Antetokoumpo's age and the changing landscape of the East, the Bucks can make a splash by extending their championship window by trying to bring Luka Dončić to Milwaukee.

Dončić could view playing with Damian Lillard and Antetokoumpo as a chance to win the title he has been looking for since stepping foot in the league.

The financial implications are big and it would be tricky to build out a full roster around Lillard, Giannis and Luka but it could make the best trio in the league.

1. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are one of the more exciting teams in the NBA, having built a contender through a combination of drafting young talent and signing quality veterans.

Despite their excellent start to the 2024-25 season, the Rockets have found themselves linked to a number of big stars throughout the NBA and could find themselves major bidders for Luka Dončić if he doesn't sign an extension with the Lakers.

The Rockets have young players who fit Luka Dončić's timeline and could provide a terrific supporting cast with depth on both sides of the ball. The two-man games between Luka Dončić and Alperen Şengün could be the next step toward title contention for the Rockets.