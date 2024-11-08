3 teams who should rush to prevent the Dodgers from adding Garrett Crochet
By Katie Nash
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to be "aggressive" in talks to acquire Chicago White Sox's ace Garrett Crochet. After a string of injuries, the team desperately needs to bolster their starting pitching if they want a real shot at defending their World Series title.
Crochet is a near perfect fit for the Dodgers and they have the means to put together a package that would be very appealing to the rebuilding White Sox. While Crochet coming to Los Angeles would represent a huge boost for the Dodgers, there are several teams that want to prevent this outcome.
3. New York Mets
Starting pitching was one of the main reasons behind the New York Mets' resurgence as the "hottest team in baseball" in the back half of the season. They were able to scrape themselves into the postseason and made it all the way to the NLCS, loosing in six games to the eventual World Series champion Dodgers.
This offseason, the Mets are desperate for pitching. Most of their pitchers from last season are either already gone, free agents, or injured. They need to sign or acquire a lot of arms and Crochet is one of the most touted arms available. Landing him could be more than a big boost: it shows that they plan on remaining competitive and that could attract other top talent to sign with them.
2. Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are seen as the Dodgers biggest competition to land Crochet. While they already have a strong starting rotation, they are looking for anyway they can improve after loosing to the Mets in the division series.
Given the fact that they are rumored to pursue Crochet as aggressively as the Dodgers, it seems as if they are focused on building one of if not the best rotations in baseball. While they also certainly need to bolster their offense and bullpen, they are well within their championship window. If the Dodgers 2024 season has taught them anything, you never know when you're going to need extra starters.
1. San Diego Padres
Although the San Diego Padres are the center of any Crochet rumors at the moment, the team demonstrated interest in him earlier this year. They made at least one offer prior to the MLB's July 30 trade deadline, but it was quickly rejected by the White Sox. If the asking price has changed, they will likely be in the mix.
Landing Crochet does not only represent a major acquisition. An ulterior motive for the Padres is hindering the Dodgers' efforts to shore up their own pitching. The Padres are always looking for ways to gain an edge against their fierce division rivals.