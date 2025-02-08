3 teams that could have offered a better package for Jimmy Butler
After weeks of tension between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat front office, the star forward is now heading to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat has traded Butler to the Warriors, where they will add another big-time star in Butler to pair with Stephen Curry.
Despite receiving a decent haul in return for Butler, the Heat could have gotten more back for a player of Butler caliber. Butler is a six-time All-Star who helped turn the Heat into a top team in the Eastern Conference. The Heat could have commanded a better haul of picks and players that would have set them up for a better rebuild.
Several teams could've given the Miami Heat a better package centered around Jimmy Butler. Despite being in his mid-30s, Butler is still a top player and could be perceived as a different maker in the right situation and if in the right head space, which makes him worth the gamble.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are a top team in the Western Conference but aren't widely considered genuine title contenders. The roster boasts an All-Star in Jaren Jackson Jr., and one of the most electric players in the league in Ja Morant. However, the Grizzlies may lack the necessary firepower to compete with some of the top teams in the Western Conference, like the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies reportedly were interested in acquiring Butler before landing in Golden State. Based on his style of play, Butler would be a perfect fit in Memphis. He is the ideal player who fits their culture, and the Grizzlies could give the Heat several young players like Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke, along with some draft picks.
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the more promising teams in the league. They recently made a blockbuster trade to acquire De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings, pairing one of the best point guards in the game with one of the best young prospects in Victor Wembanyama and could have honestly further solidified themselves as a top team in the West by adding Jimmy Butler to the mix.
The Spurs have several young talents like Devin Vasell and Keldon Johnson along with veterans like Harrison Barnes who could have been included in a potential trade package for Butler to send to the Heat. A potential trio of Fox, Wembanyama, and Butler would have given San Antonio a legitimate chance to compete with some of the best teams in the Western Conference.
Orlando Magic
The Magic has emerged as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference thanks to head coach Jahmal Mosley's coaching and their dynamic wing tandem, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. They have an elite defensive identity, with Jalen Suggs leading the charge. Similar to the Rockets and Grizzlies, they are one of the younger teams complimented by quality veterans.
Given the number of injuries the Magic have dealt with this season, they could have benefitted from making a trade for Butler. Paring Butler with two budding stars in Wagner and Banchero, who achieved all-star status in his season in the NBA, could transform the Magic into a top on the west.
In return, the Heat could have gotten several quality veterans, young players like Cole Anthony and Jonathan Issac, and several picks that would aid their retooling efforts.