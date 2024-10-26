3 teams that could trade for Jacob deGrom to help Rangers trim payroll
By James Nolan
The Texas Rangers surprised many by going on a historic run in the 2023 MLB postseason to win the World Series. In their encore season, they went just 78-84. After a rough 2024, rumors from the Dallas Morning News suggest Chris Young is looking to shred payroll.
According to Spotrac, Texas currently has a payroll of over $170 million in 2025. They have the fifth-highest payroll in the league headed into next season. Jacob deGrom signed a five-year deal worth $185 million before the 2023 season. Since signing the massive contract, the two-time Cy Young winner has only started nine games. Injuries have halted the 36-year-old over the past few seasons. However, no one is better than a healthy deGrom.
If Texas wants to trim payroll and acquire a ton of young talent, trading deGrom wouldn’t be a bad idea. Young has to make a lot of tough decisions this offseason. The Rangers won the World Series just a season ago, and they still have one of the best players in the league, Corey Seager. deGrom is the highest-paid player on the roster for 2025, while the star shortstop is the second. Trading Seager wouldn’t make sense, especially since he’s hit 30-plus HRs in three consecutive seasons with Texas.
Trading deGrom would achieve the goal of shredding payroll and allow the Rangers to retain key players who helped them win the 2023 World Series. Here are three teams Young could call to see if they’re interested in the 36-year-old righty.
1. New York Mets
It would certainly be ironic if the Rangers decided to deal deGrom to his former team. The New York Mets shied away from re-signing the two-time Cy Young winner because of his injury history, although when he was at his best, he was undoubtedly the best pitcher in MLB.
Through nine seasons in Queens, deGrom posted a 2.52 ERA and collected the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year and back-to-back Cy Young’s in 2018 and 2019. In his final season with the Mets, the right-hander got his team their only playoff win.
Mets fans would love to have him back, as they all know the team needs pitching in 2025. Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana are all set to hit free agency. That leaves Kodai Senga and David Peterson as the only locks.
Re-signing Manaea makes a lot of sense for David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for New York. The lefty played a crucial role in the Mets’ postseason run. However, a dominant ace would’ve helped them in the recent NLCS. Trading for deGrom actually might make sense for the Mets. They have a ton of money coming off the books.
Not only is money coming off the books, but New York has a ton of prospects. Brett Baty and Kevin Parada are two prospects who might not have a spot on the Mets roster. Parada is an intriguing catching prospect, and the Rangers could use a catcher.
The baseball world has somewhat forgotten about deGrom. Now that he’s had his surgeries and rehab, he’s hoping to stay healthy and make every start. After coming back in late 2024, he touched triple digits multiple times. The Mets could get right back in the NLCS in 2025 if they shock the baseball world by trading for deGrom.
2. New York Yankees
Another team in New York City needs pitching for 2025. Even though the New York Yankees main focus in the offseason will likely be re-signing Juan Soto, they also need to add arms to the starting rotation. Even though they’re in the World Series right now, the Yankees have enough to get there again in 2025.
Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge aren’t getting any younger. Bringing back Soto would make New York World Series contenders once again already. Adding the two-time Cy Young winner to the rotation would increase their odds.
If the Yankees win or lose this World Series, you can make a case the evil empire will be back. Bringing back Soto will be a must, regardless of what happens. They shouldn’t stop there.
Nestor Cortes Jr. is coming off an injury that caused him to miss a significant amount of time in 2024. The starting rotation was the biggest flaw for the Yankees down the stretch. Trading for deGrom could certainly help shore up their rotation next season. With Cole, Rodon, Schmidt, Cortes, and deGrom in the same rotation, the rest of the league would be in trouble.
3. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have one of the lowest payrolls in the league. Even with that, they’ve still managed to win over 90 games in two consecutive seasons. Last offseason, they struck a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers to bring in Corbin Burnes. The former Cy Young was a key piece for Baltimore this past season, but he’s about to become a free agent.
Although the Orioles have had a ton of regular-season success, they haven’t had much in the postseason. They’ve gone 0-5 in the last their last two appearances. Baltimore posted a 7.27 ERA in the 2023 postseason, which didn’t help.
As many young stars as the Orioles may have, they’re going to need to take risks at some point to get over the hump. Even if they bring back Burnes after his terrific season, trading for deGrom could give them the best rotation in MLB.