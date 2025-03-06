3 teams that need to land Mikko Rantanen with Hurricanes changing course

With the clock winding down to the NHL trade deadline on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes have a decision to make about Mikko Rantanen. There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the Hurricanes will flip the 28-year-old winger due to his hesitancy to sign an extension.

Since the Hurricanes just went through this situation last season, where they made a blockbuster deal for Jake Guentzel only to come up empty when he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning, they’re wise to consider all possible moves here. Flipping Rantanen might be the best move for the future, but keeping him is the best move for this season. So the Hurricanes have found themselves in a tough spot.

Should they accept that Rantanen may be just a rental and utilize him to make a playoff run? Or should they move him in hopes of putting the team in an even better position to succeed now and later? Rantanen is reportedly open to signing an extension with a team that’s the right fit, which would allow the Canes to get the most out of their return.

If they decide to pull the trigger and trade him before the deadline, several teams are interested. Here are three NHL teams that need to land Rantanen.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have only made it past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs once since 2004. They’re desperate to change that narrative. The Leafs have shown interest in Rantanen. Considering their salary cap situation, the Canes would likely have to retain some salary to get this move done.

According to David Pagnotta, the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes are discussing a Rantanen trade. However, the Canes have a huge ask. They want Matthew Knies included in the package. Knies is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Understandably, the Leafs aren’t willing to go for this unless it includes an extension of Rantanen. A sign-and-trade of Rantanen might have to be the way if the Canes expect a young player of Knies’ caliber to be included in the return.

The Leafs have to proceed with caution on this. Since Rantanen isn’t willing to sign an extension with Carolina right now, there's uncertainty about just how open he is to an extension with another team. But if Rantanen is willing to agree to the extension, the Leafs should go for this move.

2. New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have found themselves in a troubling spot. After a strong first three months of the season, they have not looked good for the past two. Now, they’re reeling from Jack Hughes’ season-ending surgery. Dougie Hamilton is now week-to-week with an injury, as well. The Devils already needed to make a move before the deadline, and with these injuries, that need has intensified if they want to remain a factor in the playoff race down the stretch. They have interest in Rantanen for their top six.

There’s been talk this week that the Devils should flip from buyers to sellers given the injury news. But given that they’re in a playoff position with one month left of the season, they can’t just throw in the towel. They just traded a second-round draft pick and prospect Herman Traff for defenseman Brian Dumoulin, so they’re still in on buying. Rantanen would provide the scoring boost that they desperately need. Cap space is not a problem, given that Hughes' $8 million cap hit is off the books.

Unfortunately, the Devils have a hurdle to face here if Rantanen is available, as they are division rivals of the Canes. It’s unlikely that the Canes would deal Rantanen to them given that they could face each other in the playoffs if the Devils do manage to make it there. So this is an unlikely trade, but if there’s a shot, the Devils should take it.

1. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are looking to add someone to truly push them into Cup contention. After losing in the Conference Finals two years in a row, they seem to need a difference maker. Ahead of the trade deadline, the Stars have been on the lookout for a scoring winger. It’s no surprise that they’ve expressed interest in acquiring Rantanen.

Although the Stars have the cap space, do they have pieces they’re willing to give up? The Canes would look for some young talent in the return. Plus, the Stars don’t have picks in the first two rounds of this year’s draft to work with. They’d have to look to next year’s picks.

This is a team that might be fine with the possibility of Rantanen only being a rental. With the young players they have in need of contracts soon, they may not want to be locked into a long-term deal. They're truly focused on the here and now. Rantanen would help elevate the Stars’ game. They’re already loaded, and acquiring him would make them truly scary in the playoffs.

These three teams could significantly benefit from trading for Rantanen. The list of interested teams is much longer, so he could end up elsewhere if he is moved. We’ll see if the Canes decide to keep Rantanen or trade him.