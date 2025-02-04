3 teams that should acquire Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato by trade deadline
By Marci Rubin
A name circulating through trade rumors is Ryan Donato. The 28-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He has 30 points in 50 games this season. What makes Donato an intriguing forward option for teams to trade for is his versatility in playing on either wing or at center and ability to play up and down the lineup. His physicality is also a plus. Donato has a cap hit of $2 million.
With the NHL trade deadline just over a month away, playoff contenders are eagerly seeking missing pieces to strengthen their roster. Recent reports have linked the Blackhawks and Donato to several different teams who are looking for forward depth.
Here are three teams that make the most sense to land Donato before the trade deadline.
3. Los Angeles Kings
With a little over two months left in the 2024-25 regular season, the Los Angeles Kings are in playoff contention, sitting third in the Pacific Division, as of this writing. The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks are behind them. Although the Kings have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons, they have not made it past the first round since 2014 when they won the Cup. To put themselves in the best position to make a playoff run, the Kings will consider making moves ahead of the trade deadline.
The Kings have hit a rough patch, going 3-6-1 in their last ten games. They had a four-game losing streak before beating the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Last week, they were shut out twice. While goaltending and defense have been strong, the offense has been stagnant, and they could use a spark. It’s clear that the Kings need some secondary scoring help to lift them up, and they may go to the trade market to find it. Donato would be a fit for their needs.
2. New Jersey Devils
Much like the Kings, the New Jersey Devils did not have a good January. Although they have struggled since Christmas, they are still very much in playoff contention. But the Metropolitan Division is very tight. The Devils sit in third in the Metro, but the Columbus Blue Jackets are on their heels. Lately, the New York Islanders have surged, winning seven in a row before finally dropping a game against the Boston Bruins. The Devils are a good team, but they can’t afford to be quiet ahead of the trade deadline.
The Devils have a top-tier goaltender (who is currently injured), a strong defensive group, and high-end talent among their top 6 forwards, but their bottom 6 lacks depth. They get plenty of offense from Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, but the stars need more support. With Hischier injured right now, the Devils’ lack of scoring depth is in plain view. Adding someone like Donato could give the Devils that scoring boost they’ve been missing behind their top guys.
1. Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators are hungry for a playoff spot after missing the playoffs for seven years straight. They’re third in the Atlantic Division and are on a five-game winning streak. The Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins are all right behind them, so it’s going to be a battle.
Following Nick Cousins’ injury, the Senators are in need of a bottom six forward. Cousins underwent knee surgery and is going to be out six to eight weeks. This means he likely won’t be available until close to the end of the regular season. Josh Norris is also out for a couple weeks with a mid-body injury. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reported that the Senators are interested in Donato. It would make sense for Ottawa to strike soon and acquire a depth forward to help them make a push for the playoffs.
Donato may land with one of these three teams before the trade deadline. A second or third round pick could be the return for him. Other suitors include the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.