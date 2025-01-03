3 teams that should be tripping over themselves to meet Jeff Hoffman’s asking price
Behind Tanner Scott, there's a strong argument in favor of Jeff Hoffman as the best remaining reliever in the MLB free agency market. That is, assuming he even spends next season as a reliever. There is a mounting suspicion that Hoffman could follow Clay Holmes down the reliever-to-starter pipeline.
The Mets signed the former Yankees closer to a three-year, $38 million contract with plans on converting him into a starter in 2025. Hoffman has generated comparable buzz, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting that Hoffman has received "more interest from teams" as a starter.
Hoffman spent the last couple years dominating in high-leverage, late-game relief spots for the Philadelphia Phillies. A flunked starter early in his career, Hoffman made the transition to relief work look seamless, developing a deadly slider-fastball combo and a fiery resolve under pressure.
Frankly, Hoffman was head and shoulders better than Holmes in 2024. He doesn't have the same lengthy track record of success, but Hoffman was straight-up elite the last time we saw him, earning an All-Star berth and finishing the campaign with a 2.17 ERA across 66.1 innings.
If Hoffman does attempt to transition back into a starting role, there's reason to believe he can settle into a rhythm, not dissimilar with what Jordan Hicks accomplished in San Francisco. And, whether it's a rotation spot or another high-leverage bullpen gig, these teams should be more than happy to throw $38 million-plus in Hoffman's direction.
3. Toronto Blue Jays
It has been a deeply frustrating and disappointing offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays, who began with aspirations to land both Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes, but wound up on the outskirts of just about every major free agent negotiation.
Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays are getting desperate. Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are free agents next winter and it's unclear if this team has the firepower necessary to contend. Nobody can question the front office's capacity for spending, but unless free agents actually deign to travel north of the border, the Blue Jays will continue to poll behind New York, Baltimore, and Boston in a crowded division.
Hoffman is not the savior fans expected, but he could give the Blue Jays some semblance of life in the later stages of the offseason. There's no guarantee that Hoffman can thrive as a starter, but the Blue Jays ought to try with Chris Bassitt's future coming into question. Worse comes to worst, Toronto can lean on Hoffman to elevate a spotty bullpen.
With all the money Toronto has saved by not landing its desired targets, it shouldn't be too hard to get Hoffman on the phone and give him enough money to put on a Blue Jays uniform. It's clear that no free agent is going out of his way to join the Jays right now, but money is money, and Hoffman would relish the opportunity to blaze a new trail in the starting lineup.
2. Atlanta Braves
Steal Jeff Hoffman from your division rivals and replace Max Fried in one fell swoop. Tell me it's not a compelling proposition.
The Atlanta Braves desperately need depth in the starting rotation following Fried's departure for the Yankees. Charlie Morton appears all but lost to Atlanta, while the rotation beyond Spencer Strider (still hurt), Chris Sale (often hurt), and Reynaldo Lopez (often hurt) is stretched awfully thin. Spencer Schwellenbach impressed as a rookie, but the Braves are an injury or two away from catastrophe, a sensation the front office is all too familiar with after last season.
Rather than relying less proven weapons, such as Grant Holmes or Ian Anderson, the Braves would be wise to invest in a reigning All-Star and established veteran like Hoffman — even if he's not so established as a starter. Hoffman's velocity has never been better. His stuff is just different than it was the last time he started games on a regular basis. Atlanta should take the plunge in a sparse marketplace. Alex Anthopoulos is running out of options to adequately fortify a vulnerable pitching staff.
That Hoffman is coming over from the Phillies is gravy for Atlanta. This is a chance for the Braves to reap the rewards of a timely investment while sticking it directly to their primary competition in the NL East. Hoffman probably wouldn't mind reminding his former team of what could have been.
1. Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies appear content with their revamped bullpen after signing Jordan Romano and Joe Ross. The former has a couple All-Stars under his belt and profiles as one of the best closers in baseball when he's healthy. The latter, meanwhile, is a viable swingman, essentially profiling as the sixth starter behind Philadelphia's main five-man gauntlet.
There was a time when Hoffman could have been Philadelphia's fifth starter — a solution to the ongoing Taijaun Walker crisis — but the Phillies traded for Jesus Luzardo instead. With Andrew Painter also waiting in the wings, there's not really a path for Hoffman to start games in Philadelphia. If he's truly yearning for that chance to elevate his role, he probably needs to pack up and leave.
That said, the Phillies shouldn't be so content with the bullpen. Matt Strahm imploded in the postseason and newcomer Romano spent the bulk of 2024 battling through injuries. He allowed 16 hits and 10 earned runs in just 13.2 innings of work. There is genuine uncertainty there, and depth in the late-relief crew has never hurt.
Just bringing Hoffman back would meaningfully stabilize the Phillies' bullpen and cement their stature in a competitive division. Handing out $38 million-plus to a 31-year-old reliever may sound like a lot, but we know Dave Dombrowski is willing to indulge in a pricey contract for the right piece. Hoffman has more than earned a lucrative investment from the Phillies, who can't be cutting corners in the waning years of Bryce Harper's prime.