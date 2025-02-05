3 teams that should blow up Kings phone for Domantas Sabonis with De'Aaron Fox gone
After moving on from all-star point guard De'Aaron Fox — who was traded to the San Antonio Spurs — the Sacramento Kings find themselves in a very interesting place ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
The Kings' effort to retool their roster by acquiring star guard Zach LaVine may signal their intent to ride it out with their current roster, however, without their heart and soul and De'Aaron Fox; the Kings may not be a legitimate threat in a stacked Western Conference.
If the Kings realize they are stuck in purgatory, then Domantas Sabonis could yield a big return on the trade market.
Sabonis has been a significant X-factor for the Kings during his time in Sacramento, thanks to his unique ability to pass and rebound better than most anyone in the league. His dynamic skill set has helped turn the Kings from a perennial basement dweller to one of the better teams in the Western Conference. This season alone, he is playing some of his best basketball, averaging 20.6 points and 14.1 rebounds while shooting 3-pointers at a higher clip than ever before.
However, with Fox gone and the current shifting landscape of the West, the possibility of the Kings parting ways with Sabonis seems more realitstic than it was a few weeks ago.
If the Kings opt to trade Sabonis before the trade deadline or during the offseason, he would be a massive asset to any team. Here are three options that should look long and hard at Sabonis.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers, with their current core of James Harden, Norman Powell and Kwahi Leonard, are looking to remain a surprise threat in the West. While they have one of the more talented teams in the league, they may not be enough firepower to get over the hump of a good team, especially with OKC looking so dominant.
A potential trade sending Sabonis to the Clippers would be ideal for both sides. The Clippers would get another versatile star who can play off Harden and Leonard, while the Kings could get some valuable assets to aid them in their next potential rebuild.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors remain aggressive in their quest to pair another star with Stephen Curry. The Warriors aren't lighting the world on fire like they have over the last decade, and as Curry continues to age, the front office should maximize his window for another championship.
A potential trade for Sabonis should be high on the Warriors wish list, as he would be pretty much the perfect player to pair with Curry; his unique ability to facilitate the offense and dominate on the boards would make him a seamless fit with the Warriors system in Steve Kerr's offense.
The Kings could pry young assets from the Warriors, such as Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody, to jumpstart their rebuild.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference behind their dynamic tandem of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokumpo, but they probably don't have the firepower outside of those two to really compete, and they could still use another piece to solidify their title aspirations.
Sabonis would give the Bucks the boost they need to compete with some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, fixing a lot of the issues this team has faced so far.
Sabonis' unique ability to assist, score, and rebound would complement both Lillard and Antetokoumpo, not only opening up the Bucks' offense and giving them another elite low post scorer but also another big body on the defensive side of the floor and an elite rebounder.