3 teams that should think about acquiring Kaapo Kakko from Rangers
The New York Rangers are at an interesting juncture in their season. They just traded their captain, Jacob Trouba, to Anaheim. They currently sit fourth in the Metro division and 17th in the league. They have had their fair share of losing streaks and losses in games that should have been easy, clear wins. Emotions are high in the Big Apple, and how they approach the next few weeks is crucial to them saving their season.
The Rangers won the President's Trophy last year as the team with the most points by the end of the regular season. They have been picked consistently in the previous few seasons as title contenders. Last year, they came up short in the Eastern Conference Finals. The year before, the Blueshirts were eliminated in the first round of the postseason. And before that, another disappointment in the conference finals.
Some may argue the bleeding for the Rangers started years ago. Because of their inability to perform in those big, crunch-time moments, changes to the roster needed to happen sooner. To the effect of that Trouba trade.
General Manager Chris Drury is in the hottest seat out of any NHL executive in the league. He has the power to change this team and make the moves that can turn the season around after the rocky start. Drury has stated that longtime Ranger Chris Kreider is available for the right price. The newest name on the trade block is 23-year-old Kaapo Kakko, according to TSN insider Darren Dreger.
Kakko was selected second overall in the 2019 draft. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 131 points in 326 games. While he still has not reached his superstar potential, Kakko is a talented winger who has drastically improved the Rangers bottom six. Every year he has gotten better. The Rangers have counted on him to score, assist, and step up in the big moments.
Although he may have progressed less than other prospects in his draft class, Kakko is still a strong player who would immediately impact whatever team he plays for. A change of scenery may be needed for the young Finnish winger. Here are three teams Kakko could realistically go to and make a difference.
3. Vancouver Canucks
There were early rumors linking Kreider to Vancouver, but Kakko could be the next player to head over to the West.
Kakko would fit in with the Canucks for many reasons. They are a young team trying to establish longevity success with the people currently on the roster and in their system. Their oldest current forward is Teddy Bleuger, who is 30. The oldest player is Tyler Myers, who is 34. Kakko's age puts him on the younger side for this team, allowing him to grow with his teammates versus the Rangers system, where the top six forwards have already spent years in the NHL, with experiences with multiple teams and coaches.
Aside from age, Kakko would be joining a team whose best qualities come on the defensive end. While stars like Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson are on the offensive side, Kakko could fill any gaps between the top and bottom six or even find his way on the top line. He has the chance to be more of a playmaker here than in New York because he could get more minutes. The Canucks have been able to grow their talent and elevate each player as time goes on, and it would be no different for Kakko. And to top it all off, he is joining a team with a high chance of making the playoffs, whereas in New York, it's currently uncertain.
2. Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche's biggest problem currently is that some of their biggest impact players are out due to injuries. Still, they have found ways to win despite their frustrations. Internally, there is similar pressure on the Avalanche and the Rangers to turn things around and create a team that can make a deep run through the playoffs. A trade here with Kakko in exchange for pieces from Colorado could emerge.
Kakko would again have the ability to play top-line minutes here. Compared to the Canucks, the Avalanche have a better forward core talent-wise. Imagine him on a line with Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen? Anything can happen. And if Kakko doesn't make it up to the first line and instead takes on a role similar to what he does for the Rangers, he will still be able to play in a new system that will value his size and speed. He would also be able to show off his skills on the defensive end for a team that has one of the best defenses in the league.
Colorado is the perfect destination for Kakko to elevate his game and grow into the superstar the Rangers scouted him to be. With the players in the locker room with him and a new environment, the Avalanche could drastically improve with Kakko on the roster.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Trading Kakko to a team in the same division as the Rangers is risky because the Rangers don't want to put themselves in a spot where they are worse off after the trade, and whatever team gets Kakko is in a better spot. However, with the Blue Jackets being in eighth in the division, a trade here will help the rebuild.
Like Colorado, Columbus have a handful of injuries they are dealing with. Their last-place position opens up many opportunities for Kakko to play many minutes day in and day out. Their top line comprises James Van Riemsdyk, Sean Monahan, and Kent Johnson. Kakko could bump Johnson off that wing spot and play with those veterans or join the second line with Adam Fantilli at center. Both seem like ideal scenarios for a young playmaker on the cusp of his full potential.
The other benefit of bringing Kakko in is that he will have more opportunities to score when playing with Monahan or Fantilli. They will carry a lot of the playmaking ability, so Kakko has to get to the right spots, and he can score. Shooting has never been the big emphasis of his game, and in this situation he will have the chance to focus in on that.
Similar to Vancouver, Columbus will benefit from having a relatively young team that can grow together. With many young guys on the team, Kakko will fit right in.