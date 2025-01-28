3 teams that still have a lot of work to do in the spring transfer portal window
The winter transfer portal is officially closed, but it doesn’t mean college football teams have reached their final form. With the spring transfer portal looming in a few months, several teams have a chance to see what other holes need to be patched ahead of the 2025 season.
This time of the year, though the season just ended, provides a tease to what teams can expect to look like come fall. But as Class of 2025 signees matriculate in and another transfer portal, there’s still room to improve.
A few teams should keep their eye on the transfer portal and how they can address some urgent needs to remain competitive. Here’s who should be ready to make moves in the spring portal window.
3) Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama had a down year by their terms, but by most everyone else’s standards, Kalen DeBoer did about as good as we expected in Year One. After a year of ups and downs, he has the task of retooling the Crimson Tide.
They lost quite a few players from this past season. While they’ve done good so far in addressing some needs, they still have work to do. Specifically, wide receiver. They return Ryan Williams, but lost five to the portal.
With just one incoming receiver in the recruiting class and another from the winter portal, they’re going to need to add some help for their starting quarterback. Speaking of, Ty Simpson is in line to finally start. If Georgia taught us anything though, the quarterback in waiting isn’t always the perfect option.
The options are limited, but it may be worth experimenting for a possible Jalen Milroe replacement. Or he could jump the current rostered quarterbacks and turn to true freshman Keelon Russell.
If DeBoer does go portal hunting in the spring, his priority should be depth and experience in general. The Crimson Tide look to be on the younger side compared to the past season so some upperclassmen depth could be key.
2) Michigan Wolverines
Michigan has cornered the quarterback market in college football, but when it comes to the rest of the roster, they have work to do. Much like Alabama, specifically their wide receiver core. Michigan has been known to run the ball. This season they flexed how good their run game and defense is.
They have the No. 1 quarterback in the country coming to Ann Arbor next season in Bryce Underwood. They can’t rely on handing the ball off every time now. They have the quarterback they’ve patiently waited to get.
After the grueling season that included Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle all making starts this season. While J.J. McCarthy did enough to get drafted in the first round last year, the Wolverines haven’t had that top tier quarterback in awhile.
If the Wolverines want to keep Underwood beyond this season, they need to get him some weapons. They already added two in the winter portal window. They may need to look at a couple more as well.
1) Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia took a massive hit between transfers and NFL-bound players after this past season. The Bulldogs lost Carson Beck in a bit of a surprising move that saw the veteran signal caller bolt for Miami.
With how Gunner Stockton looked in his two appearances to close the season, the Bulldogs might not believe in him for the long term. They could look to add depth and possibly a new starter before the season starts.
Aside from quarterback, though, Kirby Smart has several holes to fill both in the pass rush and at running back. While they do return Nate Frazier, they lose Trevor Etienne to the draft. More depth could be important for next season’s success.
If there’s one thing Georgia is good at is having a great running back duo. They may need to address that in the spring. Edge rusher has to be top priority though. Mykel Williams and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins both declared for the draft and Damon Wilson transferred to Missouri.
Fortunately, they have time to address it. That said, they have to capitalize in the spring portal window.