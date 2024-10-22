3 teams who should be calling the Rams right now for Cooper Kupp
Reports have begun pouring in that the Los Angeles Rams could be looking to trade their superstar, All-Pro wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, before the NFL trade deadline. This comes in response to the Rams' 2-4 start to the year, with a 2-5 start looking more and more likely as the play the surging Minnesota Vikings on a short week this week.
Trading Kupp would mean entering a rebuild. It could also come with trades of a few other players on the team, namely Matthew Stafford. But, the first domino to fall will likely be Kupp, if the Rams plan on entering this rebuild.
Kupp is a superstar, when healthy. Because of that, the Rams are searching for a second round pick in return for him, but they may not land that pick unless they offer Day 3 picks of their own in the deal.
The last time Kupp was healthy for a full season, three years ago, he went for 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's the kind of player that completely changes an offense. In two games this season, Kupp has nearly 150 yards on 27 targets.
The Rams' phone should be ringing pretty consistently over the next couple weeks as teams around the NFL make their offer for the star wide out. Which three teams should be the first to call?
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been rolling to start the season. They're only 4-3, but their offense has been firing on all cylinders, which has kept them in the game more often than their defense has. The offense has been so impressive because of the trio of Mayfield and his top two pass catchers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
But in Week 7, Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle that has officially ended his 2024-2025 season. Evans also reinjured his hamstring, which is expected to keep him out of play for the next four or five weeks, reportedly coming back after Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye.
If any team in the league needs a wide receiver, it would be the Buccaneers.
Bringing Cooper Kupp in would work wonders for this offense, especially given the recent injuries to the top pass catchers. Tampa Bay still has players like Rachaad White, Cade Otton and Jalen McMillan to catch passes. This group of pass catchers won't be enough for Mayfield though, who ranks top two in the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Bringing Kupp in would provide a huge upgrade to the offense that would become elite again once Kupp and Mike Evans are on the field together.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Across the entire NFL, there are few teams that need a wide receiver more than the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being 6-0, the Chiefs need to upgrade their pass catchers if they want to give themselves the best possible chance to three peat in Super Bowl victories.
As of now, the Chiefs are without starting running back Isaiah Pacheco, star wide receiver Rashee Rice and WR2 Hollywood Brown. Travis Kelce is experiencing a down year at this point, which could be attributed to the extra attention that he receives from defenses, especially with such an injured roster. But all of this has caused Mahomes to be in the midst of one of the worst seasons in his NFL career.
The Chiefs should be desperately looking to trade for Cooper Kupp now that he's available. If the Rams want a second round pick, the Chiefs should offer them a second round pick. Kupp is a much different wide out than anything that Kansas City currently has. Given his advanced route tree and impressive route running ability, Andy Reid could get very creative with Kupp in his offense.
Adding Kupp to this Chiefs team would take the phrase "Super Bowl or bust" to a whole other level.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Across the entire league, the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the single most depleted wide receiver room. And this isn't because of injuries like the Buccaneers or Chiefs listed before them. This is strictly because the Steelers didn't take action to improve their wide receiver room heading into the season.
Now, they're left with a room of George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and Scotty Miller. Pickens is great, but the rest of the pass catchers listed are alright, at best. The team has been forced to use their tight ends, including second and third string players like Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward, more than they would have liked. Both of these players have their roles, but the Steelers need another wide receiver to ease the load on the entire offense, specifically the quarterback position.
Kupp would be the perfect wideout for the Steelers, especially with the state of the Pittsburgh offensive line. If Wilson isn't going to have as much time to throw as he would like, having a wide receiver that is incredible in the short to medium routes would be perfect. Plus, it would set up perfectly with Pickens and Austin on the outside and Kupp in the slot.
Russell Wilson was very impressive in his Steelers debut. Now imagine how much better he could be if he added Cooper Kupp to his targets rather than Scotty Miller.