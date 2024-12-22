3 Tennessee players who won't be back in 2025 after CFP blowout and who will replace them
Coming into the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup with Ohio State in the First Round of the College Football Playoff, there was so much talk about Josh Heupel's team being ready to prove itself. Even as more than a touchdown underdog on the road in Columbus, the No. 9 seed was one of the most popular upset picks in the First Round. When the game was played on the field, however, that no longer looked like the case.
Put simply, the game was over about as soon as the opening kick touched down in the return-man's hands. Ohio State completely swarmed all over Tennessee, putting Nico Iamaleava and the offense in a blender and just out-classing the Vols defense on the other side of things, scoring three straight unanswered touchdowns to jump out to a 21-0 lead. The Buckeyes never looked back from there and only poured it on more in the 42-17 rout.
It was a disheartening end for Tennessee's first CFP appearance but not one that kills all hope for the future. Iamaleava was a first-year starter who showed improvement throughout the year and could very well make a leap in the 2025 season. If he does that, though, he'll have to do it without some of the other biggest stars on the Volunteers roster as they depart from the college football ranks. Instead, he'll have to rely on their replacements to step into those roles and get the job done.
3. OL Javontez Spraggins
Don't overlook how big of a deal replacing Javontez Spraggins on the offensive line could be for Heupel's team in the 2025 season. Yes, shuffling around parts on the offensive line is always going to be a tricky proposition, even when blocking in the veer-and-shoot offense that the Vols run, but Spraggins paid his dues tenfold at Tennessee as a four-year starter at right guard.
He's been a stalwart for this offense in front of several different quarterbacks to this point but has proven himself to be a top-notch pass-blocker, even if he sometimes left a bit to be desired against the run. That level of experience in the trenches is a lot to lose, so it only makes sense that Heupel has already hit the transfer portal to find the right way to replace Spraggins.
Tennessee transfer Wendell Moe Jr. should replace Spraggins in 2025
Just three days before the trip to Columbus, Arizona transfer Wendell Moe Jr. committed to Tennessee in the transfer portal. Looking at his profile, he's an ideal replacement for Spraggins in terms of how he performed. Moe was one of the elite pass-blocking guards in college football this season according to PFF ($) but had some inconsistencies in the run game. That's exactly what we just said about the veteran guard on his way out, though, so he's a natural to slide into that spot.
2. EDGE James Pearce Jr.
Replacing James Pearce Jr. is going to be no small feat. Yes, there's at least some remote possibility that the edge rusher could return to Tennessee for the 2025 campaign but, given that he's projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, it's hard to see him turning that down, even with the NIL incentives that could be offered to him.
Again, though — that's a major loss for the Vols. Pearce paced Tennessee in sacks this past season with 7.5 and was the tone-setter coming off of the edge. There are few players in college football who offer the level of explosiveness and burst that he brings to the table, which is going to make his absence felt. Despite all of that, though, there is at least one intriguing option for the Vols to consider putting into that pin-your-ears back type of role.
Joshua Josephs should replace Pearce for Tennessee in 2025
While Tyre West will also be expected to step up, the 2025 season in Knoxville could be a coming-out party for Joshua Josephs in his senior season. While he only notched 1.5 sacks on the year, he actually showed up big time with 38 total tackles on the year. He may not have the elite physical traits in terms of athleticism as Pearce does but he also might be a more versatile player who holds up better against the run and uses his length to affect plays as well.
1. RB Dylan Sampson
While Dylan Sampson still has eligibility remaining, it's a strong possibility that the explosive running back is gone for the 2025 NFL Draft. And why wouldn't he? As the Vols passing offense struggled to get off the ground at times this season, it was Sampson that carried the load and made things happen for the offense.
On the whole, Sampson carried the rock 256 times in the regular season for a blistering 1,485 yards and 22 touchdowns. There's a good chance that, given his talent, he should be a Top 100 pick in the draft and could be among the first five players at the position to come off the board. Losing that type of talent won't be easy for Tennessee to withstand but they do have some options to take over the mantle in the backfield.
Former 4-star Peyton Lewis should take over for Dylan Sampson
While DeSean Bishop out-paced Peyton Lewis in both carries and yardage this season when spelling Sampson, the latter was the higher-touted recruit coming into Knoxville. Moreover, with Bishop having a redshirt year in 2023 under his belt, that could likely explain why Lewis received a smaller workload in relief.
Looking ahead to 2025, though, I do expect Lewis and Bishop to split touches and snaps at running back but the former should be more of the workhorse. He offers a higher ceiling and, as the offense surely will expect more from Iamaleava in his second season as the starter, that higher upside present with Lewis could give him the edge ultimately.