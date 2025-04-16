3 things Knicks need to do to stop Pistons from taking Game 1

The stage is set: No. 3 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Detroit Pistons. It’s a series loaded with anticipation and tension.

You know the storyline by now — the Knicks went 1-3 against Detroit in the regular season, the Pistons jumped from 14 to 44 wins in just one year, and these two teams are primed to give each other 48 minutes of playoff-level basketball every night.

Their final regular-season matchup was the blueprint for what this series could become. Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 25 and 15, showing he can dominate even without Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, or Josh Hart in the lineup. On the other end, Cade Cunningham continued his ascent as one of the East’s best young guards, torching New York for 36 points and eight assists.

Once again, many are writing off the Knicks early. It's become tradition — even national analysts love to poke at New York and their fans. But this version of the Knicks is different. They’ve won 50 games in back-to-back seasons, they’re healthy, and they’re locked in. Don’t let one loss at the end of the regular season skew the reality: New York has a clear path to round two. It starts with executing three key points:

3. Make Malik Beasley uncomfortable

Cade Cunningham will get his — that’s inevitable. But the Knicks can’t let Malik Beasley be the difference-maker. And he has been.

In two road wins at Madison Square Garden this season, Beasley knocked down 13 threes and scored in double digits in all three of his last games against New York. He’s not flashy. He’s not going to draw a double team. But he’s lethal when left alone. Catch-and-shoot threes. Spot-ups in transition. He's a rhythm guy, and once he gets hot, the Pistons become much tougher to stop.

Shut down Beasley, and you shrink Detroit’s margin for error. Let Cunningham score 40. But make Beasley work for 10, and the Knicks will be in great shape.

2. Shoot the 3

A sentence Knicks fans have screamed for months: Just shoot the three!

New York ranked 27th in 3-point attempts and 24th in makes — despite being eighth in shooting percentage. The math doesn’t add up, and it’s been a problem all year. But when the Knicks actually let it fly? They win.

Consider this: New York went 37-8 this season in games where they hit at least 12 threes. In games where they didn’t? 14-23. That’s not a trend — that’s a blueprint.

Look back to their one win over Detroit this season — the Knicks made 18 threes. The Pistons made 14. Final score: Knicks by 20.

This team has shooters. Landry Shamet hit 48.2 percent of his 3s over the final eight games. Anunoby, Brunson, Bridges — the weapons are there. But it only matters if they let it rip. And yes, that may mean stepping out of Thibodeau’s comfort zone. So be it.

1. Defense, defense, defense

This is where the Knicks hang their hat. When the offense stalls — and it will, at times — defense is how they survive. They closed the regular season ranked 13th in defensive rating, a big jump after sitting 21st for much of the year.

The challenge now? Containing Cade Cunningham.

He’s averaged 30.8 points against the Knicks this season, and at 6-foot-6, he’s a tough cover for Jalen Brunson. But New York has size, length, and versatility — they’re the second-tallest starting unit in the league. Expect a mix of Anunoby, Hart, and even DiVincenzo to rotate on Cade, forcing him to work for every bucket.

And then there’s Mitchell Robinson. His return changes everything at the rim. Combine that with Anunoby’s instincts and Towns’ improved defensive effort, and the Knicks can swarm — exactly how they like it.