3 things the Knicks need to get done vs. 76ers to rebound from two-game losing skid

After suffering back-to-back blowout losses to the Eastern Conference’s top teams in the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden with a prime opportunity to regain their footing. Following three days of rest, Tom Thibodeau’s squad faces off against the Philadelphia 76ers, a team that once had championship aspirations but now sits 12th in the standings and in position for a top-six draft pick.

While Philly’s season has unraveled due to injuries, New York can’t afford to overlook them. A dominant win tonight could restore confidence and send a message across the league.

Here are three keys to getting back in the win column.

3. Contain Paul George

The Knicks’ offensive firepower has kept them competitive, but defensive lapses have been a recurring issue — especially against Paul George.

Despite averaging just 16.2 points per game this season, George has found his rhythm against New York, scoring 29 points in the first matchup and 26 in the second on nearly 50% shooting. With either Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey missing time in both games, George has exploited the Knicks’ defensive gaps.

If New York wants to avoid another big night from George, Thibodeau must adjust defensive matchups, possibly assigning Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart to shadow him. Keeping George in check will force the Sixers to look elsewhere for offensive production.

2. Get Mikal Bridges Back on Track

Mikal Bridges was New York’s prized trade acquisition, but his recent offensive struggles have raised concerns about whether his five-first-round-pick price tag was worth it.

In February, Bridges is averaging just 13.8 points per game — his lowest scoring month of the season. He hasn’t topped 15 points since the win over Toronto on Feb. 4, leaving Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to carry the offensive load.

Tonight, Bridges needs to attack the rim and assert himself offensively. The best way out of a slump? Keep shooting. If the Knicks want to send a statement, Bridges should aim for at least 20 points and remind the league why New York invested so heavily in him.

1. Win in dominant fashion

The best way to regain momentum isn’t by squeaking out a close victory — it’s by dominating from start to finish.

Philadelphia enters this game severely shorthanded, with Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Guerschon Yabusele, Justin Edwards, and Eric Gordon all sidelined. While Maxey and George remain dangerous, the rest of the Sixers’ supporting cast lacks firepower.

For the Knicks, this is more than just a must-win game — it’s an opportunity to set the tone for the rest of the season. The goal shouldn’t be just securing a comfortable lead but forcing Maxey and George to expend so much energy that the Sixers have no chance to compete.