3 things the Knicks need to do to take advantage of soft stretch in their schedule

It’s hard to believe the 2024-25 NBA regular season is winding down, with just under 20 games remaining. If you’re a New York Knicks fan, there’s likely been one burning question on your mind all season:

Can Mikal Bridges step up in his role?

Is Tom Thibodeau a championship-caliber coach?

Why can’t the Knicks beat top-seeded teams?

All valid concerns — but let’s not lose sight of what this team has already accomplished. Sitting third in the Eastern Conference with a 41-23 record, the Knicks are in a position that past fans could only dream of. With 18 games left, they have a real opportunity to close out strong and build momentum heading into the postseason.

Their schedule works in their favor: Over the next 10 games, only three opponents currently hold a winning record. Even without Jalen Brunson, New York has a chance to put together a win streak, secure playoff positioning, and maybe even make history.

Here are three key areas the Knicks need to focus on down the stretch.

3. Rotational adjustments without Jalen Brunson

With Brunson sidelined, the Knicks not only lose their leading scorer but also open up a critical spot in the rotation. While Thibodeau rarely expands his rotation beyond eight players, now may be the time to experiment and preserve key players for the postseason.

In Monday night’s win over the Kings, we got a glimpse of how Thibs might approach these games:

Landry Shamet played a season-high 24 minutes, scoring 13 points on 5-7 shooting.

Four of five starters logged 35+ minutes — something worth monitoring.

P.J. Tucker, signed on a 10-day contract, didn’t play a single minute.

Should Tucker get a bigger role for his defensive presence? Could MarJon Beauchamp, who knocked down a late three in garbage time, carve out a spot? This stretch provides a rare window for Thibs to test out different lineups — and if ever there was a time for some trial and error, it’s now.

2. Mitchell Robinson’s return to form

Mitchell Robinson played just his fifth game back on Monday, logging a season-high 16 minutes with a plus-26 plus-minus, five rebounds, and four steals.

It’s clear the Knicks want Robinson back in the starting lineup, with Thibodeau even reaffirming his status as the team’s first-choice center. While Precious Achiuwa had some solid moments in Robinson’s absence, his inconsistency made it difficult to trust him as a long-term option.

With less physically dominant centers on the upcoming schedule, this could be an ideal time to gradually increase Robinson’s minutes and prepare him for the playoffs. His rim protection and rebounding will be crucial in a postseason run, and how the Knicks manage his workload over these final 18 games could determine how ready he is when it matters most.

1. Chasing back-to-back 50-win seasons

The 2023-24 season was historic for the Knicks — they hit 50 wins for the first time in over a decade. Now, they have a chance to do it in back-to-back seasons — something the franchise hasn’t accomplished in 30 years.

At 41 wins, they need to go 9-9 the rest of the way to hit the mark again. But let’s be honest — Knicks fans want 18-0.

With Brunson out for at least six more games, securing those last nine wins won’t be easy. But this isn’t just about a number in the standings — this is about momentum and sending a message.

While some teams prefer resting starters late in the season, the Knicks have shown they want to give their fans everything, every night. A strong finish could be the difference between entering the playoffs hot or limping in without momentum.

There’s no doubt that this Knicks team wants more than just a high regular-season win total — they want a championship. While the debate over Thibodeau’s playoff ceiling will continue, one thing is certain: This team is built to fight.

If the Knicks can solidify their rotation, ease Robinson back into form, and push for another 50-win season, they’ll be setting themselves up for a deep playoff run — and maybe even a shot at making history.

The City That Never Sleeps hasn’t seen an NBA title since 1973 — but this team just might have what it takes to change that.