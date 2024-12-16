3 things we learned from the Cowboys win over the Panthers
By Criss Partee
Dallas improved their record to 6-8 in Week 15 by beating the , 30-14. The Cowboys showed that they can be dominant when they are supposed to be and did quite a number on an opponent who isn’t on their level. Although the Cowboys have been bad most of this season, the Panthers still aren’t in the same class when it comes to overall talent.
So, Dallas handled their business on Sunday and showed us some things we weren’t quite sure this team was capable of doing. Despite the Panthers being one of the worst teams in the NFL, this was a big win for the Cowboys as it keeps them in the hunt (barely) for now. Let’s check out what we learned from Dallas’ important victory over Carolina on the road in Week 15.
The Cowboys can win convincingly when they are supposed to
It’s been a rare occurrence but the Cowboys showed on Sunday that they can dominate an opponent they are supposed to beat. Even over the past few years when Dallas has been good, they tend to play down to lesser competition at least once throughout a season. This year however has been a little different since the Cowboys have been viewed as less than most of the season. Whatever mojo Jerry Jones’ team displayed over the past three 12-win seasons has been completely exhausted.
The 16-point victory over the Panthers on Sunday was a big one on multiple levels. It showed that Dallas can dictate the pace and flow of a game. Dallas converted 50 percent of their third downs and never had to rely on fourth down. That was a change for once and it showed in the way the Cowboys all game. Now of course this is the Panthers but the Cowboys needed this win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
Rico Dowdle can carry the load given the opportunity
Rico Dowdle has been on a tear of late for Dallas as he set a new career high in rushing one more time on Sunday, pounding the rock for 149 yards against Carolina. Dowdle carried the ball 25 times on Sunday which also set a career high. Dowdle has now carried the ball 20 or more times in three games this season and the Cowboys have won all of them.
On the road earlier this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Dowdle had 20 rushes for 87 yards in a win. Fast forward Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and Dowdle ran 22 times for 112 and a touchdown in that win. Then Sunday on the road again in Carolina Dowdle does it one more time and Dallas gets the W. Are you picking up on a theme here? Give Dowdle the ball 20-plus times and the Cowboys’ odds of winning will increase.
Dallas showed that they can overcome mistakes
This was huge because mistakes usually result in the demise of teams like the Cowboys. But on this day Mike McCarthy’s guys played a semi-clean game in the fact the ball was turned over just one time. The penalties were still high with 14 for 99 yards, but they were able to win anyway. You hate to see all those penalties but you love it when the team can stay focused and still come out on top.
Against a better team this may not have been the case for Dallas at this point they just need wins. That playoff window is just about closed and the Cowboys cannot afford another loss. Winning nine games is no guarantee of a playoff berth this season but the Cowboys can still achieve that and end the year on a high note.
Cooper Rush had a good day and didn’t have to shoulder the load with Dallas being able to establish the run. Rush completed 18 of 29 passes for 214 yards and three TDs. CeeDee Lamb had a nice game, catching nine balls for 116 yards and a TD. Other than penalties, the Cowboys were on point Sunday and it all started with the running game on offense and the defense stepping up big as well with six sacks and four forced turnovers.