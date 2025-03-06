3 things we've already learned about the Mets from the first three weeks of Spring Training

Baseball season is upon us, y'all. Spring training is here, for most teams, the regular season will begin in just three weeks. It's already been an eventful offseason, especially for fans of the New York Mets, but for as exciting as it was to sign Juan Soto away from the Yankees and bring Pete Alonso back, the real fun hasn't even started yet.

Spring Training games have been going on for two weeks, and in that time Mets fans have already learned some interesting things about their favorite ballclub. Expectations are sky-high after last year's magical run and this offseason's moves, so what have we found out?

Brett Baty is making his case, for real this time

If you told any Mets fan at this time last year that a young Mets prospect would take a strangehold on the third base job and become one of the best hitters in the National League, every single one would have expected it to be Brett Baty.

Baty has long been the top prospect in the Mets organization, and when he was named the Opening Day starter at the hot corner, every Mets fan held out hope that he'd finally live up to the considerable promise he'd shown in the minors. Unfortunately, that never really happened, and Baty ended up spending most of the summer back in AAA after being replaced by Mark Vientos.

Vientos shined, clubbing 27 home runs in just 413 at-bats, solidifying himself as the Mets third baseman of the present and future in the process. Baty regained his power bat in AAA Syracuse, but his inability to translate that to the majors has Mets fans wondering if he'll ever make the leap.

He's trying to prove this spring that he has. Baty has crushed two homers and recorded six other hits in 18 at-bats, making a serious case to make the team as a pinch-hitter and utility player.

The Mets opted not to bring back Jose Iglesias after signing Nick Madrigal to be their new utility infielder. Madrigal dislocated and fractured his shoulder two weeks ago and is out for the year, so if Baty is ever going seize the opportunity, now is the time.

Clay Holmes look like the real deal as a starter

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns surprised many when he signed Yankees closer Clay Holmes to be part of the starting rotation. Not to put the cart ahead of the proverbial horse, but this is already looking like a big win.

Clay Holmes looked great in his debut as a starter today:



34 pitches

3 IP 0 H 0 R 0 BB 3 K

44 CSW%🔥

6 pitch mix and displayed his new “kick change”



I really think we are about to see a Michael King-like season from Holmes in 2025

pic.twitter.com/C8nKGbNuap — Andrew DeCeglie (@Andrew_FBB) February 22, 2025

Holmes has thrown six scoreless innings already, while showing off multiple new pitches that look downright nasty, including the "kick change" seen above.

Stearns has a well-earned reputation for identifying bargain pitchers that are on the verge of a breakout. He did it last year with Luis Severino and Sean Manaea, and it looks like he's done it again with Holmes.

Manaea and free agent signee Frankie Montas have already fallen prey to the annual Mets Spring Training pitcher injury bug, which casts Holmes in an even more important role. He may not be the most important former Yankee the Mets signed this season, but his success or failure will have an enormous impact on whether the Mets are able to repeat last season's run. At least through two short starts, it looks like he's going to be able to meet the challenge.

Juan Soto is ready to go

I may not be a business expert, but I do know that anytime you invest 15 years and $765 million into something, there has to be a little bit of nervousness before seeing your new expensive asset in action.

Mets fans have been too excited about Juan Soto's arrival to be nervous, but it's still been great to see that he appears to be in peak form already. He's had only 10 at-bats, and two of them have been homers, including this oppo bomb against the team he began his career with:

Soto looks great in blue and orange, and he seems to have found an instant connection with his new teammates. His patience and power are going to elevate everyone else's game, and when you compare what his bat brings compared to Starling Marte last year, it's just night and day.

We're going to be talking for well over a decade about Soto's impact in Flushing. Who knows what this deal will look like in 2037, but for now, the Mets are a much, much better team because of it.