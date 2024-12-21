3 things the Steelers need to prove in rematch with the Ravens in Week 16
By DJ Dunson
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers meet Saturday afternoon in a rematch between AFC North foes with playoff ramifications. A win by the Ravens would tie them with Pittsburgh for first in the division. A two-game Steelers losing streak heading into a Christmas Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs would be deflating for a team that’s led the division since Week 1.
These Steelers have walked the pretender and contender line all year. At the onset of the season, Baltimore was expected to be in the position Philadelphia sits in, grappling for control of the conference. A loss would provide ammunition for the skeptics who’ve been counting on the Steelers illusion to wane. A win would clinch the division. The stakes are high, but Pittsburgh can only fight one battle at a time. Here are three things the Steelers need to prove against Baltimore.
Prove they can suppress the NFL’s best red zone offense
Inside the red zone this season, Lamar Jackson has thrown for a league-high 26 touchdowns to just one interception while Derrick Henry is third in red zone rushing touchdowns. However, Pittsburgh’s defense repeatedly stood firm during their Week 11 win over the Ravens and kept Baltimore’s offense between the 20 for much of the afternoon. Pittsburgh won their opening matchup of the season by holding the Ravens offense to field goals until their final frantic possession.
Jackson is the best quarterback in the league against blitzes, but T.J. Watt allows Teryl Austin’s unit to bring the heat without sending extra rushers. In his last four meetings against the Steelers, 61(45.9%) of Jackson’s 133 adjusted pass attempts, which excludes spikes or throwaways, have come under duress. Additionally, no active player has more sacks against a single opponent than Watt's 17 against the Ravens. He’ll have help in pressuring Jackson.
Nate Herbig’s penetration into the backfield disrupted the Ravens potentially game-tying two-point conversion attempt the last time Baltimore shared the field with Pittsburgh. Alex Highsmith is rounding back into form. In Week 11, the Steelers built a firewall around the 20. The Steelers can’t win a shootout. Keeping Jackson off-balance is key to holding the Ravens to field goals instead of touchdowns.
Prove they can get other receivers involved
Russell Wilson and the passing attack will have to better than it was against Phialdelphia ’s arm if the Steelers expect to sneak a W out of Baltimore. His work will be cut out for him. George Pickens has played two fewer games than the Steelers other top four pass catchers and still leads in receiving yards by nearly 400 yards.
That discrepancy illustrates the conundrum that Wilson faces. In the last five games, Baltimore’s defense has trimmed the explosive plays they allowed in multitudes during the first half of the year. After giving up a league-high 29 pass plays of 25-plus yards in the first 10 weeks of the season, the Ravens defense has clamped down, surrendering only three, the fewest in the league. Wilson resorted to utilizing the short passing game against Philadelphia’s lockdown corners. This week, the Steelers will have to prove they can pick up chunk plays against a Ravens secondary that has been one of the league’s worst for stretches of the season.
Can Mike Williams begin using his size and skill to create separation against the Ravens' coverages? Since his first appearance against the Commanders, Mike Williams has been the biggest tease on the active roster. Pat Freiermuth has scored touchdowns in three straight weeks and has materialized as Wilson’s new go-to receiver inside the 10. He’ll be instrumental to igniting the aerial attack this week.
Establish a ground game and avoid third-and-longs
The Steelers defense can keep Jackson at bay for only so long. In Week 11, Pittsburgh dominated time of possession 36:22 to Baltimore’s 23:38. That was the Baltimore’s offense has spent off the field this season. Conversely, the Steelers' offense was hideous last weekend, spending a season-low 20:08 on the field. Najee Harris toted the rock six times for 14 yards and fumbled a pitch from Russell Wilson in the red zone when the Steelers had a chance to tie. As the season progressed, Harris’ share of the backfield snaps have gradually diminished and his ineffectiveness in Philadelphia may only accelerate his evaporating snap count.
The Steelers have to establish some semblance of a run game to avoid third downs and unlock the play-action element that Wilson thrives on. In Week 11, Warren and Harris combined for over 100 yards against the Ravens run defense. Replicating that performance against the league’s top rushing defense may be just enough to keep the Ravens out of perpetual third-and-longs.