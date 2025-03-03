After nearly 10 months on the shelf, Mitchell Robinson finally made his season debut Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. For New York Knicks fans, it was a moment of relief and nostalgia — especially after months of delayed return timelines and speculation that he could be traded at the deadline.

Not only did the Knicks secure two wins this weekend, but they did so with Robinson’s presence making a noticeable impact. While a two-game sample size isn’t enough to draw definitive conclusions, the visual differences when he’s on the court compared to when he’s not highlight why the franchise values him so highly.

Here’s what you might have missed:

3. Patience is key

If fans expect Robinson to immediately log 30 minutes per game alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, they’ll need to be patient for a bit longer. The Knicks plan to gradually reintegrate him into the rotation over the final 22 games of the regular season.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has emphasized that while the team isn’t imposing a strict minutes restriction, they are carefully monitoring his workload to ensure a safe and effective return.

In his first two games back, Robinson played 12 minutes against the Grizzlies and 13 against the Miami Heat. The Knicks aren’t rushing him, knowing that his ideal playoff role could be a serviceable backup to Towns — especially given Thibodeau’s heavy reliance on his starters during the postseason.

As the season progresses, expect Robinson’s playing time to fluctuate based on matchups and game situations. His defensive presence could be particularly valuable in the playoffs, where rim protection and rebounding become even more critical.

2. Precious Achiuwa’s diminishing role

If you watched last night’s game against the Miami Heat, you probably found yourself asking: Where’s Precious Achiuwa?

After spending most of the season as the team’s go-to backup center, Achiuwa was suddenly a non-factor this weekend. He played just four minutes against the Grizzlies and was given a did not play (DNP) designation against the Heat.

Averaging 6.9 points and 5.9 rebounds this season, Achiuwa has provided energy and occasional floor spacing, but his lack of size and interior presence have been glaring weaknesses. With Robinson back in the lineup, Thibodeau has little incentive to keep giving him minutes — especially when he struggles to defend bigger opponents.

Last Friday’s game was a prime example: Achiuwa failed to contain Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, and Brandon Clarke, all of whom exploited his defensive limitations in the paint and on the perimeter.

Unless Robinson or Towns are sidelined, Achiuwa’s role will likely continue to shrink. With Mo Bamba and Moses Brown available on the buyout market, the Knicks might even consider moving on from him altogether.

1. Defensive stability at last?

Defense has been a major issue for the Knicks all season long. In the five games before Robinson’s return, they allowed opponents to score 55+ first-half points in four of them.

Although the Brunson-Towns duo has been a powerful offensive force, their defensive issues — especially in transition and perimeter defense — are worrisome.

Did Robinson’s return instantly fix these issues? Not exactly. But he did reintroduce a level of fear that opposing teams haven’t felt since last year’s playoffs. When Robinson checked in against the Grizzlies, he immediately deterred shots at the rim — something Towns has failed to do all season.

In the final seconds of the game, Thibodeau experimented with a defensive-heavy lineup featuring:

Mitchell Robinson

Josh Hart

Mikal Bridges

OG Anunoby

Deuce McBride

This defensive unit would have been impossible to assemble earlier in the season. Not only did Robinson help secure five key rebounds, but his interior presence gave the Knicks a new level of versatility heading into the playoffs.

The Knicks have 22 games left to fine-tune their rotation and prepare for a playoff run. Robinson’s return doesn’t solve all their issues, but it gives them a defensive anchor they desperately needed.

His minutes will increase over time, but one thing is certain: New York is a far better team with him on the court.