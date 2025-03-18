3 things we learned from the Knicks win against the Heat

The New York Knicks secured one of their most satisfying victories of the season on Monday night, dominating the Miami Heat 116-95.

Not only was the blowout win packed with history-making moments, but it also snapped their brief losing skid, improving their record to 43-24.

With plenty to break down and several standout performances, here are three key takeaways from the Knicks’ all-around effort.

3. Josh Hart’s statement bounce back

After being held scoreless against the Golden State Warriors — and sharing a lighthearted exchange with Tom Thibodeau during a timeout — Josh Hart responded in historic fashion. In just 29 minutes, he tallied a 12-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, etching his name into franchise history.

Why was it historic? Hart tied the legendary Walt “Clyde” Frazier for the most triple-doubles in a single season in Knicks history with eight.

For Hart, stats have never been the priority. He’s about doing whatever it takes to help his team win, much like his Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson. But when he drained a three-pointer to tie Frazier’s record, he knew he had accomplished something special — something that had stood for 56 years.

Since Brunson’s absence, Hart has been one of several Knicks forced to elevate their game. Monday night’s performance was a clear testament to that. Shockingly, the last time he shot above 55 percent from the field was against this same Miami Heat team on Mar. 2. His 29 minutes also marked the first time he logged fewer than 30 since Feb. 28. With 15 games remaining, Hart has a strong chance to break Frazier’s record and further cement his place in Knicks history.

2. Mikal Bridges is money

Since Jalen Brunson went down with an injury on Mar. 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, no one has stepped up quite like Mikal Bridges.

In that span, Bridges has averaged 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting an absurd 63.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three. Last night, he continued his hot streak, dropping 28 points on a season-high 71.4 percent shooting.

Despite his stellar play, some still question whether trading five first-round picks for Bridges was the right move in the Knicks’ quest to build a contender. Critics argue his numbers aren’t as eye-popping as they were in Brooklyn, but that ignores his new role as the team’s third scoring option.

Bridges has embraced the challenge and delivered in big moments. Just a few nights ago, he sent Knicks fans into a frenzy with a game-winning buzzer-beater in overtime — on the road, no less. With a relatively light schedule ahead, expect Bridges to continue thriving.

Honorable Mention: Mitchell Robinson’s impact

While he doesn’t quite land at No. 1, Mitchell Robinson’s contributions were crucial. In a season-high 24 minutes, he posted 10 points, nine rebounds, and four stocks (steals + blocks) off the bench.

Here’s a stat you might not know: Since Robinson’s return on Feb. 28 against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Knicks have owned the second-best defensive rating in the NBA. His presence was particularly felt last night, as New York forced the Heat into 20 turnovers.

Additionally, in the 19 minutes Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns shared the floor, the Knicks recorded a staggering +45.9 net rating. His defensive energy will be critical as the team gears up for the playoffs.

“I feel good, finally getting back into the rhythm again,” Robinson said postgame.

If this version of Robinson carries over into the postseason, the Knicks will be a nightmare for opponents.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns takes over the second quarter

The moment that turned the game around? A 15-0 run — by Karl-Anthony Towns alone.

After falling behind 12-0 in the opening minutes, the Knicks needed a spark. Following a Kel’el Ware dunk that extended Miami’s lead to 13, Towns went to work. He drilled three three-pointers, dominated in the paint, and single-handedly swung the momentum in New York’s favor.

Towns finished with 23 points and was arguably the biggest catalyst behind the Knicks' win. His impact has been undeniable, scoring 20 or more in five straight games while providing the dominant inside-out presence fans have long craved.

With Brunson sidelined, Towns will face his biggest leadership test yet. But so far, he has remained a steady force, proving his value night after night.

Pairing him alongside Robinson has been a revelation, forming a frontcourt duo that is not only physically imposing but also incredibly effective. If this combination continues to thrive, the Knicks could be an even bigger threat than many anticipated.