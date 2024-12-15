3 top NBA Draft prospects 76ers fans should do homework on after Joel Embiid, Jared McCain injuries
The 2024-25 season is not going according to plan for the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia has been beset with injuries which have cost their most important players numerous games. Joel Embiid and Jared McCain are currently missing and there's no clear indication on when either star will return to the hardwood.
The team's ugly start makes for tough watching for fans hoping to see a championship run built on the triumvirate of Embiid, McCain and Paul George. The upside to all the injuries is that they could position Philadelphia to find a new star with a high pick in next year's draft, as long as it's No. 1-6 (No. 7-30 goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder). 76ers fans interested in what their favorite team's future might look like should keep a close eye on the following three prospects.
3. Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Long wings who can create their own shot and shoot the ball effectively from behind the three-point arc are always in demand. That's why Ace Bailey should hear his name called in the top-five of next year's draft. He isn't going to displace Cooper Flagg to become the No. 1 overall pick but he'll be squarely in consideration for any team picking after the Duke star goes off the board.
Bailey's length jumps out on film. He's a legitimate 6-foot-8 wing who has long arms that help him get his jump shot off over opponents with ease. He can be criticized for settling for jumpers too often on the offensive end but that's an acceptable weakness for such a young prospect.
Scouts do want to see more impact from Bailey in the playmaking department. He isn't asked to do much creation at Rutgers since Dylan Harper handles that on the perimeter. It's imperative that he expand his passing repertoire at the next level if he's really going to become a star.
Bailey's length allows him to contest shots in one-on-one matchups but his lack of physicality is a detriment to his defensive work. He's going to get outmuscled as a rookie before he can fully grow into his body.
There are shades of Kevin Durant in Bailey's game which is why the 76ers should be spending a lot of time watching him this season. He'd be an excellent floor spacer with George in Philadelphia's frontcourt. He might be worth the misery 76ers are facing this season due to all their injuries.
2. Egor Demin, BYU
The 76ers have lots of play finishers in their starting five but they need more guys who can create for others. That's why a big, playmaking wing like Egor Demin could be a great add for them in Round 1 of next year's draft.
The BYU star doesn't have the same upside that Bailey oozes on a regular basis, but he has more guard skills in his repertoire. That's a rare quality for a long, 6-foot-8 wing who is still growing into his body at the collegiate level.
Demin is already showing good defensive instincts. That versatility should permit him to participate in a switching scheme at the NBA level. He shouldn't be trusted to isolate against elite guards for long stretches of time but he can work with the likes of George and McCain to switch two through four.
It might take Demin some time to fully actualize his potential in the NBA. He will need the ball in his hands to show the full range of what he's capable of providing Philadelphia. That might mean he starts off as the leader of the second unit before ultimately becoming a focal point for the starting five. His offensive feel and craft give him a chance to extend the 76ers' window of contention with Embiid at center.
1. Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Bailey is not the only Rutgers prospect who is going to hear his name called early in next year's draft. Dylan Harper entered the season as the Scarlet Knights' "other" freshman but has quickly rocketed up NBA Draft boards at neckbreaking pace.
It's easy to understand what scouts like about Harper. He has elite handle and showcases supreme control of his team's offense. Add in his outstanding three-point shot and he is impossible for most college guards to handle. His effiiency as a freshman has been the key to any success Rutgers has enjoyed.
Harper is averaging over 23 points per game on an effective field goal percentage of over 56%. Throw in his five rebounds and four assists per night and it's clear that he has what it takes to be an engine for an NBA offense early in his career.
Some 76ers fans might want to shy away from adding another guard to the team's current mix of perimeter players, but Harper is different than the players Philadelphia currently features. He would give them a bigger guard who can operate as a pure point. He might go off the board too early for the 76ers to land but they should strongly consider acquiring him if he falls to them in the draft.