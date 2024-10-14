3 Toronto Blue Jays backup plans when Juan Soto negotiations inevitably fall through
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a very expensive offseason this winter. The team massively underachieved in 2024. At the trade deadline, they took an interesting, but in hindsight, very smart approach. They moved their expiring contracts while keeping anybody that was under contract in 2025.
Heading into the offseason, it's being heavily rumored that this team will be trying to buy in a huge way, with Juan Soto being their top target. Toronto is ready to get into quite a bidding war with the rest of the league for Soto, but in reality, it's likely to be the Mets or Yankees that land the superstar outfielder.
So, under the assumption that the Blue Jays will inevitably miss out on Soto in free agency, let's look into a few solid backup plans for Toronto's front office to add this Winter.
3. OF Anthony Santander
The Blue Jays are going to need to bring in an outfielder. But they don't just need an outfielder, they need an impact bat out there. Toronto didn't have an outfielder with more than 50 games that had a batting average over .230 or an OPS+ over 100. Offensively, their outfielders were just plain bad, led by the severely overpaid George Springer.
If they want to land an outfielder that does damage, Baltimore Orioles switch hitter, Anthony Santander is headed towards unrestricted free agency this Winter.
Santander, 29, slashed .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and an OPS+ of 134. Toronto should be quite familiar with Santander though. In 2024, Santander slashed .302/.339/.717 with six home runs in 13 games against the Blue Jays.
Now, it'll be quite difficult to pull him away from the Orioles, but Baltimore is also looking to re-sign Corbin Burnes and a few other players this offseason. If the Blue Jays can get their hands on Santander, they would be adding quite an impactful bat that's still in the prime of his career. They would also be weakening the Orioles, which is a plus as well, by stealing away one of their top power bats.
2. OF/1B Cody Bellinger
With the Blue Jays looking for an outfield bat, there are few better options that the Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, that also has the ability to consistently play first base. Something like this would allow the Blue Jays to mix and match Bellinger in the outfield, at first and at DH. It would give Vlad Guerrero Jr. the ability to play both first and third while also DHing occasionally. Having an added player like Bellinger that brings such a versatile presence on defense.
Bellinger, 29, slashed .266/.325/.426 for the Cubs this season, but his big season with Chicago came in 2023. In 2023, Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 29 doubles en route to a Silver Slugger award.
He has a player option on his contract this season, which could come into play with his availability. The rumor now is indicating that he will decline his option and head into free agency. If he declines, the Cubs will be very aggressive in trying to bring him back, just like they were last offseason when Bellinger was a free agent.
This offseason, the market should heat up for Bellinger, with more teams being interested in bringing him in for the 2025 season. The Blue Jays should be one of the teams that try to bring him in.
1. OF Teoscar Hernandez
For the Blue Jays, there are a ton of different players that would make sense in free agency this offseason. But, if I had to choose one player that would make the most sense for the team, the fans and the player involved, it would be a reunion with Teoscar Hernandez.
Hernandez spent the first six seasons of his big league career with the Blue Jays. Toronto ended up trading him to the Mariners before the 2023 season. After spending 2023 with the Mariners, having a bit of a down year, Hernandez would sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one year deal. The contract was sort of a "prove it" deal, as he came off a very slight down year.
Hernandez, 31, slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 32 doubles this season with the Dodgers. Los Angeles has not engaged in any in-season contractual discussions with Hernandez or his agency, rather waiting until the offseason to handle this.
With the Dodgers not engaging in contract talks yet, this puts all 30 teams on an even playing field for Hernandez this offseason. When he was with the Blue Jays, he was incredible and all the fans loved him. Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays could right one of their wrongs by bringing Hernandez back for a 2025 postseason push.